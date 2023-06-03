Jordan White believes Ross County can overhaul two-goal Premiership play-off deficit against Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan White says Ross County’s players must keep the faith they can avoid the stain of relegation with just one game of their survival battle left – and a two-goal Premiership play-off deficit against Partick Thistle to overturn.

The Staggies suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Jags at Firhill on Thursday, after having teenage defender Dylan Smith sent off in the early stages.

It puts Kris Doolan’s side, who finished fourth in the Championship, firmly in the driving seat to claim a top-flight place going into Sunday’s second leg in Dingwall.

While disappointed to lose the first leg, striker White believes keeping the damage down to two goals keeps them in with a chance of turning the tie around at home.

He said: “I don’t think I would have taken 2-0 at any time, but under the circumstances I think we have done well to come out the way we have.

“The first half isn’t how we wanted it to go, but we have a game to put it right now.

“We have to believe we can turn it around. We have belief in the group and there’s no point turning up thinking you can’t do it as you are on to a loser then.

“It is only half-time in the tie.

“We came back from 2-0 down against St Johnstone to go 3-2 up the other week, so it can be done.

“Other than the Kilmarnock game, I think we have performed pretty well since the split.

“It all comes down to Sunday now and we have to look after ourselves and put in a performance.

“We have to put our bodies on the line as we have 90 minutes left to save our season.

“No one in the dressing room wants a relegation on their CV.

“Partick had a good night on Thursday, but we have to take our medicine and move on.”

Staggies aiming to draw on home comforts in comeback efforts

White is desperate the make the most of the opportunity to start afresh with 11 men on the field, as the Staggies look to make home advantage count.

He added: “Partick played well but coming up against 10 men for 75 minutes probably made it a bit easier for them.

“We can’t use it as an excuse, but we know what we can do and we are confident going into the game.

“Home advantage could be massive. It was disappointing on Thursday, but we need them (the fans) behind us and they can be a big help, especially if we get an early goal on Sunday.

“We need to move on quickly from Thursday.

“Is the pressure on Partick? You have to ask them.”

‘You have to put your body on the line sometimes’

White was a major doubt for the two-legged play-off due to a head wound, which he suffered in the 3-1 defeat to Kilmarnock last Sunday.

Having avoided concussion, White insists he was eager to make himself available against the Jags.

The 31-year-old added: “I was always going to be available once I found out I didn’t have a concussion.

“It was about how the wound healed up and we put some padding on it to protect it.

“It wasn’t ideal with this game coming so quickly, but you have to put your body on the line sometimes.”