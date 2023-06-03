Jordan White believes Ross County can overhaul two-goal Premiership play-off deficit against Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jordan White believes Ross County can overhaul two-goal Premiership play-off deficit against Partick Thistle

County trail 2-0 against the Jags, ahead of Sunday's second leg at Dingwall.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS

Jordan White says Ross County’s players must keep the faith they can avoid the stain of relegation with just one game of their survival battle left – and a two-goal Premiership play-off deficit against Partick Thistle to overturn.

The Staggies suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Jags at Firhill on Thursday, after having teenage defender Dylan Smith sent off in the early stages.

It puts Kris Doolan’s side, who finished fourth in the Championship, firmly in the driving seat to claim a top-flight place going into Sunday’s second leg in Dingwall.

While disappointed to lose the first leg, striker White believes keeping the damage down to two goals keeps them in with a chance of turning the tie around at home.

Jordan White in action for Ross County against Partick Thistle. Image: PA.

He said: “I don’t think I would have taken 2-0 at any time, but under the circumstances I think we have done well to come out the way we have.

“The first half isn’t how we wanted it to go, but we have a game to put it right now.

“We have to believe we can turn it around. We have belief in the group and there’s no point turning up thinking you can’t do it as you are on to a loser then.

“It is only half-time in the tie.

“We came back from 2-0 down against St Johnstone to go 3-2 up the other week, so it can be done.

“Other than the Kilmarnock game, I think we have performed pretty well since the split.

“It all comes down to Sunday now and we have to look after ourselves and put in a performance.

“We have to put our bodies on the line as we have 90 minutes left to save our season.

“No one in the dressing room wants a relegation on their CV.

“Partick had a good night on Thursday, but we have to take our medicine and move on.”

Staggies aiming to draw on home comforts in comeback efforts

White is desperate the make the most of the opportunity to start afresh with 11 men on the field, as the Staggies look to make home advantage count.

He added: “Partick played well but coming up against 10 men for 75 minutes probably made it a bit easier for them.

Dylan Smith was sent off for Ross County against Partick Thistle. after this clumsy challenge. Image: SNS.

“We can’t use it as an excuse, but we know what we can do and we are confident going into the game.

“Home advantage could be massive. It was disappointing on Thursday, but we need them (the fans) behind us and they can be a big help, especially if we get an early goal on Sunday.

“We need to move on quickly from Thursday.

“Is the pressure on Partick? You have to ask them.”

‘You have to put your body on the line sometimes’

White was a major doubt for the two-legged play-off due to a head wound, which he suffered in the 3-1 defeat to Kilmarnock last Sunday.

Having avoided concussion, White insists he was eager to make himself available against the Jags.

The 31-year-old added: “I was always going to be available once I found out I didn’t have a concussion.

“It was about how the wound healed up and we put some padding on it to protect it.

Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS

“It wasn’t ideal with this game coming so quickly, but you have to put your body on the line sometimes.”

