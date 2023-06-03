Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister aims to bring more pro international tournaments to the Granite City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister aims to bring more pro international tournaments to the Granite City

Scotland will face India in a professional tournament at the Rich Energy Arena, Bridge of Don tonight and promoter Lee McAllister is already targeting future contests

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister has organised a pro tournament between Scotland and India. Picture by Kenny Elrick. DCT Media.
Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister has organised a pro tournament between Scotland and India. Picture by Kenny Elrick. DCT Media.

Aberdeen boxing legend Lee McAllister hopes to deliver more pro internationals against various nations in the Granite City.

Multiple title winner McAllister has organised a Scotland v India boxing tournament in the city.

The event is scheduled for the Rich Energy Arena, Bridge of Don on Saturday.

McAllister hopes to set up further international clashes with Spain and African nations in the future.

Aberdeen boxer Nathan Beattie. Image: Darrell Benns

Aberdeen boxer Nathan Beattie will fight on the bill, his first bout in the Granite City in almost two years.

McAllister said: “I have had a really positive response to the Scotland tournament against India.

“It has caught the imagination of people and I am expecting a great night on Saturday.

Aberdeen boxer Nathan Beattie is set to fight in an international against India. Image: Kami Thomson

“I am also hopeful of getting Africa versus the UK and Spain versus the UK for Aberdeen which would be great.

“There are lots of things that we hope will kick off in the future.”

Packed fight card for international

Aberdeen heavyweight Liam Allan will top the bill in a title showdown against Lee Kellett.

Paul Peers will go against Gurjant Sign whilst Samer Carol will box Abhishek Bawa.

Christiane Fahey has also been confirmed for the international.

A points victory over Vladislavs Davidaitis in September 2021 was Beattie’s previous fight in the Granite City.

Lee McAllister (left) and Nathan Beattie. Image: Darrell Benns

Beattie previously won the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International and World Boxing Union (WBU) International titles at lightweight.

He secured those belts with  a third round stoppage defeat of Ghanaian Tackie Annan in Aberdeen in October 2019.

McAllister said: “We are all really looking forward to the night.

“All the fighters are in great shape and have hit a high level of fitness.

“It has been a great camp for the fighters and now they are looking to put on a show.”

