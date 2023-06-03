Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister aims to bring more pro international tournaments to the Granite City

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boxing legend Lee McAllister hopes to deliver more pro internationals against various nations in the Granite City.

Multiple title winner McAllister has organised a Scotland v India boxing tournament in the city.

The event is scheduled for the Rich Energy Arena, Bridge of Don on Saturday.

McAllister hopes to set up further international clashes with Spain and African nations in the future.

Aberdeen boxer Nathan Beattie will fight on the bill, his first bout in the Granite City in almost two years.

McAllister said: “I have had a really positive response to the Scotland tournament against India.

“It has caught the imagination of people and I am expecting a great night on Saturday.

“I am also hopeful of getting Africa versus the UK and Spain versus the UK for Aberdeen which would be great.

“There are lots of things that we hope will kick off in the future.”

Packed fight card for international

Aberdeen heavyweight Liam Allan will top the bill in a title showdown against Lee Kellett.

Paul Peers will go against Gurjant Sign whilst Samer Carol will box Abhishek Bawa.

Christiane Fahey has also been confirmed for the international.

A points victory over Vladislavs Davidaitis in September 2021 was Beattie’s previous fight in the Granite City.

Beattie previously won the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International and World Boxing Union (WBU) International titles at lightweight.

He secured those belts with a third round stoppage defeat of Ghanaian Tackie Annan in Aberdeen in October 2019.

McAllister said: “We are all really looking forward to the night.

“All the fighters are in great shape and have hit a high level of fitness.

“It has been a great camp for the fighters and now they are looking to put on a show.”