Ross County

Ross County showed what it meant to stay in Premiership, says Michael Fraser

The ex-Staggies goalkeeper praises Malky Mackay's men for digging deep to retain Dingwall club's place in the top-flight for 2023/24.

By Paul Chalk
Former Ross County number one Michael Fraser. Image: DC Thomson


Former Ross County goalkeeper Michael Fraser praised the Staggies for keeping Premiership football in Dingwall – even if it took a stunning effort in the play-off final.

It means for 10 out of 11 years, County will have been playing top-flight football, while neighbours Inverness have failed to win their way back since dropped down to the Championship in 2017.

Malky Mackay’s side were in real danger of joining ICT in the second tier as they trailed 3-0 on aggregate to Partick Thistle before their great escape earlier this month.

In the last 20 minutes of the second leg, they scored three times, survived extra-time then won on penalties to ensure top-table football remained a regular fixture at the Global Energy Stadium.

Although County’s bid went to the wire, the fact they were still in with a chance was due to fighting spirit.

Ross County fans celebrate the play-off victory over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

A 6-1 hammering by Hearts in April left the Staggies four points adrift of Dundee United at the foot of the division going into the post-split final five games.

However, a 3-1 win at Dundee United, a 3-3 draw against St Johnstone from 2-0 down, helped take them above the relegated Tangerines and into the play-off position of 11th.

County got results when it mattered

Fraser, who helped County win their spot in the top-flight in 2012, feels the Staggies shouldn’t have been near the drop zone this year, but praised the players for digging out the results when it mattered most.

He said: “When you look at it in terms of budgets, County shouldn’t finish 11th. I think a fair bit of money is spent on their squad, but football doesn’t always play out in line with budgets.

“The Premiership is a hard league, but their season shouldn’t have come down to the last 20 minutes.

“When you’re at the final few games and in a relegation battle, budgets don’t matter, it is all about getting results and, to be fair, they did that.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay celebrates the play-off win against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

“They beat Dundee United 3-1 at Tannadice and came back from 2-0 down to draw with St Johnstone, almost winning that one, so the players deserve credit for getting off the bottom of the table.

“It’s not a nice place to be, when you’re wondering where the wins will come from, but they dug themselves out of a hole.”

Local lift from staying in Premiership

And he says the lift locally from County continuing to be one of Scotland’s top 12 clubs is evident on any given matchday in Dingwall.

He said: “Keeping Premiership football in the Highlands is massive for everyone, for young players, for supporters of all ages and for local business, there are so many benefits of having the top teams come north.

“Nothing beats being able to see Premiership football on your doorstep. It would be great to have Caley Thistle and Ross County in the Premiership again, but it’s a real boost for the local economy in Dingwall.

“Just look on matchdays at (nearby pub) the Mallard, and how it’s packed when the big clubs like Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen visit. The whole area gets a lift.”

Michael Fraser at Ross County in 2012, the year he helped the club reach the Premiership for the first time.

Squad stability so crucial for County

The majority of the County squad are under contract for next season, with captain Keith Watson, midfielder David Cancola and striker Alex Samuel leaving the club, while centre-half Alex Iacovitti has also moved on. 

Loanees Owura Edwards, Josh Stones, Gwion Edwards Nohan Kenneh and Eamonn Brophy have returned to their parent clubs, but ICT midfielder Scott Allardice has joined the club.

Fraser, who runs his own goalkeeping academy in the Highlands, believes retaining the bulk of their player pool following two summers of high turnovers will aid County’s cause going into the new campaign.

He added: “Everyone wants to get off to a decent start. What might help County is they should have a wee bit more continuity with their squad next season.

“When you change your squad every summer, it can be hard to find consistency. If they can keep the nucleus of their squad together, then that will stand them in good stead.”

