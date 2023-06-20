Moray’s gender pay gap is a ‘national scandal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray’s gender pay gap is a ‘national scandal’

Figures before members of the economic development and infrastructure committee on Tuesday put the difference at 22.6%.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Council equalities champion Juli Harris has called the area's 22.6% gender pay gap a 'national scandal'.
Moray’s gender pay gap is a “national scandal” according to the local authority’s equalities champion.

The Scottish average is 11.5%.

Equalities champion Juli Harris felt she had to mention the “extreme” difference during discussions on the community wealth building action plan.

Gender pay gap at 22.6%

Ms Harris said: “One of the key performance indicators for the strategy is addressing the gender pay gap.

“But we have a gender pay gap that is actually getting worse.

“We are the lowest paid female workforce in Scotland – one in five are earning less than the living wage.

“These statistics don’t encourage anybody from out with the area to consider coming and working here.

“It is a national scandal that we’re in such a poor state with a gender pay gap so high.

The gender pay gap in Moray is 22.6%.

Ms Harris, who is councillor for Speyside Glenlivet, wanted a specific list of reasons behind the figures to be included in the document.

Senior officer for economic strategy and development Chris Muir welcomed the issue being brought up.

But he felt it was important to highlight that the gender pay gap is not a matter of equal pay.

Mr Muir said: “It is a pressing issue and it poses a huge challenge for the local economy.

‘National scandal’

“One of the key drivers for the gender pay gap locally is the propensity of women in low paid part-time work.

“Another big part of the issue facing working families is the lack of wrap-around school age childcare.

“Providing adequate childcare is absolutely key to getting parents back into meaningful full-time work.

“If we can address that issue I think we can go a long way to alleviate the issue we have with gender pay gap locally.”

Wrap-around childcare needed

Deputy chief executive Rhona Gunn told the meeting reducing the figure is a key objective underpinning the  Moray Growth Deal.

It is also a main point in the Moray economic strategy and the employability delivery plan.

Mrs Gunn said: “We have a number of strategic approaches that are designed to make inroads to that gender pay gap, and start to bring that differential down.”

Forres councillor Paul McBain noted female entrepreneurship in Moray is one of the highest in Scotland.

Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Moray Council has seen its gender pay gap grow to 6.95%. Image: DC Thomson

However Mr Muir suggested the lack of childcare provision could be forcing women into self employment.

Ms Harris’s comments come days after councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Shona Morrison raised “serious concerns over the gender pay gap within the council.

While the Scottish average for local authorities is 3.54% the difference between the local authority’s male and female employees stands at 6.95%.

And that figure is up from 6.16% on the previous 12 months.

‘Serious concerns’

It means Moray Council is ranked 30th out of 32 councils in terms of the gender pay gap.

The wealth building strategy aims to keep money within the council area to benefit communities.

Part of that is ensuring workers are in well paid jobs, and for public bodies to procure goods and services locally.

The plan will go out for consultation before coming back to committee in September.

