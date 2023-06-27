Scottish signings point to change of policy says Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish signings point to change of policy says Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor

All three new players at the Dingwall club have SPFL experience in a move aimed at ensuring a settled squad.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS

Chairman Roy MacGregor has been encouraged by the positive reaction to Ross County beating the drop as fans flock to see their team in the Premiership next season.

And with a hat-trick of Scottish signings included in the summer activity at the Dingwall club, he confirmed the Staggies have made a shift in the way they operate to keep players settled in the north.

In the January window, manager Malky Mackay swooped to land striker Simon Murray from Queen’s Park.

This month, midfielders Scott Allardice and Kyle Turner have checked in from Championship sides Caley Thistle and Partick Thistle.

Former County left-back Josh Reid was the third to be signed when he agreed a three-year contract after leaving Coventry City and Welsh-born striker Alex Samuel signed a two-year contract on Tuesday morning, having impressed last term following a long-term injury halted his early County progress.

Mackay has tended to look to England for signings, but getting players who know the Scottish leagues is advantageous, according to MacGregor, who said: “Our recruitment has a more Scottish flavour to it this year.

“We had a challenge last season in terms of settling players in, so we have adjusted our policy a bit.”

‘Bounce’ shows the ‘value’ of play-offs

County, of course, stayed in the Premiership following the most remarkable play-off final triumph earlier this month.

Trailing 3-0 on aggregate to Partick Thistle, they smashed in three goals in the closing 19 minutes before winning the penalty shoot-out to floor the Jags and remain in the top-table.

The Global Energy Stadium has witness promotions, title wins and famous cup-tie wins, but the sheer drama was captivating.

MacGregor cannot believe the upsurge in season ticket sales as more supporters rally round to become regulars at the Dingwall venue.

He said: “The play-off was a strange phenomenon. We have sold 400 more season tickets in the first three weeks (compared to last year) and doubled our club shop sales.

“We failed, in that we finished 11th, but the bounce that came from the last game is enormous and it shows you the value of play-offs.

“Maybe people who were on the fringes of football have got excited by the play-off experience – although it was not good for the chairman. It was good the fans in the end.

“It was amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it in all our time in the league. The uplift has never been like this – ever.”

MacGregor keen for ICT promotion

Scottish Cup runners-up Caley Thistle’s bid to get out of the Championship was stopped on the final day when they lost to Ayr United and were nudged down to sixth spot.

MacGregor would love to see Billy Dodds’ team join the Staggies back in the Premiership after seven years on the outside looking in.

He added: “People in the Highlands need a Premiership club. I am disappointed Inverness never got promoted because two clubs from this area would be brilliant.

“We need at least one at this level from the Highlands.”

Three more players to come – CEO

County chief executive Steven Ferguson, meanwhile, insists adding players with SPFL know-how was a move they had to make after finishing 11th last term.

He said: “There is no right or wrong answer, but myself, the manager and the chairman are working extremely closely to try and get it right for this club.

“The balance wasn’t right last season and we’d be burying our heads in the sand if we didn’t try to rectify that. There is, of course, no guarantee. You have to try.

“We’re delighted with the recruitment carried out so far and we’ve still got another three to add hopefully before we play then we will be ready to go.

“Everybody in the Premiership will be improving, so we know it will be difficult. The only way we can compete is with the full backing of our supporters.”

County’s competitive season starts in the Viaplay Cup on July 15 when they travel to League Two hosts Stranraer.

Morton, FC Edinburgh and Kelty Hearts are also in County’s section.

Fans will also be keen to see how they kick off against in the league when the fixtures are revealed this Friday.

County have confirmed their second pre-season game will be against Championship side Queen’s Park at the Global Energy Stadium on Saturday, July 8.

On Tuesday, July 4, the Dingwall side will take on Highland League opponents Nairn County at Station Park.

