Ross County fearless for season opener at champions Celtic, says chief executive Steven Ferguson

The Staggies will face the two Glasgow giants in August, with a game against St Johnstone on week two.

By Paul Chalk
It's champions Celtic first up for Ross County next season on August 5. Image: SNS Group
Chief executive Steven Ferguson insists Ross County will relish rather than fear starting their Premiership campaign away to champions Celtic on flag day.

The fixtures were published on Friday morning, and it pitches the Staggies against the country’s best team, which has just seen the return of manager Brendan Rodgers, who replaced Ange Postecoglou, the new Tottenham boss.

The Dingwall club have been strengthening after a relegation battle, with St Mirren winger Jay Henderson becoming the club’s sixth summer signing on Friday afternoon.

‘An exciting start to the season’ – CEO

The top-flight schedule kicks off on August 5 with Celtic v County, with Malky Mackay’s men hosting St Johnstone the following week and rounding the opening month off with a trip to face Rangers at Ibrox on August 26.

Ferguson, relieved after County stayed up thanks to a dramatic play-off final triumph against Partick Thistle, said the club cannot wait for their opener in Glasgow’s east end against the treble-winning Hoops.

He said: “Everybody is always so eager to see what the fixture list brings up.

“For us to start live on Sky first up against the champions when they unfurl the flag is a fantastic spectacle to be involved in. That’s the reason we were so desperate to remain in the Premiership.

“It’s all for games and experiences such as Celtic at Celtic Park, not just for the players, but for our staff and supporters. It’s one to relish.

“We know it will be a spectacle for Celtic with Brendan Rodgers coming back and it will be flag day, but from a Ross County point of view, a big attraction for our players is to play in matches such as these.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay will take his team to a club he played for, Celtic, on day one. Image: SNS

“The players we have brought in all had different options and decisions to make and thankfully they decided to sign for Ross County.

“Part of the process was because they want to play these types of games and there is no bigger occasion than the first game of the season.

“After playing St Johnstone, we then take on Rangers here in Dingwall. Our players cannot wait to be involved in these games. It’s an exciting start to the season.

“People might say we could have done with playing Celtic and Rangers later, but ultimately you must play all the big city clubs, so we have no control over when we play them.

“Malky and Don (Cowie, assistant manager) will have our players prepared the best they can.”

Packed Parkhead is a great setting

And Ferguson says the lure of playing at packed venues such as Parkhead is a massive attraction to transfer targets.

He added: “The chance to showcase what you can do as a player in the Scottish Premiership is there for players.

“There are some really big clubs in Leagues One and Two in England, but they are not on Sky five or six times a season.

“They are not playing in front of 60,000 sell-outs as we will be on August 5 at Celtic Park. They could sell it out two times over, I’m sure.”

