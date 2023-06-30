Ross County’s 2023-24 Scottish Premiership fixtures revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s 2023-24 Scottish Premiership fixtures revealed

The Staggies will start the new campaign with a trip to face champions Celtic on the opening day.

By Danny Law
Jordan White celebrates netting for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Jordan White celebrates netting for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Ross County will face champions Celtic on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season.

Malky Mackay will take his side to Celtic Park when the action kicks off on August 5.

The Dingwall side produced a remarkable comeback from three goals down with 20 minutes to go in the Premiership play-off final to secure their top flight status with a penalty shootout win against Partick Thistle.

After meeting the Hoops on the opening day, the Staggies will host St Johnstone on August 12 before welcoming Rangers to Dingwall on August 26.

Their first meeting with Aberdeen will be at Pittodrie on September 23.

Mackay’s side face two trips after Christmas with a match against Rangers at Ibrox on December 27 followed by a meeting with Hearts at Tynecastle on December 30.

They will start 2024 with a home match against Aberdeen on January 2 in their final match before the winter break.

Ross County’s 2023-24 fixtures

AUGUST

5 – Celtic (a)
12 – St Johnstone (h)
26 – Rangers (h)

SEPTEMBER
2 – Kilmarnock (a)
16 – Livingston (h)
23 – Aberdeen (a)
30 – Hearts (h)

OCTOBER
7 – Dundee (a)
21 – St Mirren (h)
28 – Motherwell (a)

NOVEMBER
1 – Hibernian (a)
4 – Celtic (h)
11 – St Johnstone (a)
25 – Kilmarnock (h)

DECEMBER
2 – Livingston (a)
6 – Motherwell (h)
9 – St Mirren (a)
16 – Dundee (h)
23 – Hibernian (h)
27 – Rangers (a)
30 – Hearts (a)

JANUARY
2 – Aberdeen (h)
27 – Celtic (a)

FEBRUARY
3 – St Johnstone (h)
7 – Motherwell (a)
17 – Dundee (a)
24 – Livingston (h)
28 – St Mirren (h)

MARCH
2 – Hibernian (a)
16 – Hearts (h)
30 – Aberdeen (a)

APRIL
6 – Kilmarnock (a)
13 – Rangers (h)

 

 

