Ross County’s 2023-24 Scottish Premiership fixtures revealed

Ross County will face champions Celtic on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season.

Malky Mackay will take his side to Celtic Park when the action kicks off on August 5.

The Dingwall side produced a remarkable comeback from three goals down with 20 minutes to go in the Premiership play-off final to secure their top flight status with a penalty shootout win against Partick Thistle.

After meeting the Hoops on the opening day, the Staggies will host St Johnstone on August 12 before welcoming Rangers to Dingwall on August 26.

Their first meeting with Aberdeen will be at Pittodrie on September 23.

Mackay’s side face two trips after Christmas with a match against Rangers at Ibrox on December 27 followed by a meeting with Hearts at Tynecastle on December 30.

They will start 2024 with a home match against Aberdeen on January 2 in their final match before the winter break.

📅 We begin our cinch Premiership campaign for 23/24 with a trip to face the champions live on @SkySports. Full fixtures can be found below. pic.twitter.com/WtYtoNyCny — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 30, 2023

Ross County’s 2023-24 fixtures

AUGUST

5 – Celtic (a)

12 – St Johnstone (h)

26 – Rangers (h)

SEPTEMBER

2 – Kilmarnock (a)

16 – Livingston (h)

23 – Aberdeen (a)

30 – Hearts (h)

OCTOBER

7 – Dundee (a)

21 – St Mirren (h)

28 – Motherwell (a)

NOVEMBER

1 – Hibernian (a)

4 – Celtic (h)

11 – St Johnstone (a)

25 – Kilmarnock (h)

DECEMBER

2 – Livingston (a)

6 – Motherwell (h)

9 – St Mirren (a)

16 – Dundee (h)

23 – Hibernian (h)

27 – Rangers (a)

30 – Hearts (a)

JANUARY

2 – Aberdeen (h)

27 – Celtic (a)

FEBRUARY

3 – St Johnstone (h)

7 – Motherwell (a)

17 – Dundee (a)

24 – Livingston (h)

28 – St Mirren (h)

MARCH

2 – Hibernian (a)

16 – Hearts (h)

30 – Aberdeen (a)

APRIL

6 – Kilmarnock (a)

13 – Rangers (h)