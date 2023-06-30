Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of ‘exciting young talent’ Jay Henderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of ‘exciting young talent’ Jay Henderson

After a sizzling loan spell at Inverness, the creative 21-year-old makes a Highland return to join Premiership Ross County from St Mirren.

By Paul Chalk
Jay Henderson enjoyed his loan stint with Caley Thistle this year - now he's a Ross County player. Image: SNS Group
Highly-rated winger Jay Henderson – who dazzled on loan at Caley Thistle this year – has been snapped up by Premiership side Ross County.

The 21-year-old, who enjoyed a six-month stint at Championship club Inverness from January, was out of contract at top-flight St Mirren this month.

He returned to Paisley to find out his future, but Buddies boss Stephen Robinson opted to let him go – and County made their move.

The rising star becomes County’s fifth summer signing – and more are in line to follow over the coming week.

Henderson, whose dad Darren played for the Dingwall club in 2000-2001, settled well in the north of Scotland and feels making the switch over the Kessock Bridge to return to Premiership level is a wise move.

In 2021-22, he made a breakthrough at Saints and scored a cracking long-ranger in a 2-1 league win at Dundee United in January 2022, with another County signing this week, Eamonn Brophy, getting the other goal for the victors.

The following month spelled a change of manager at St Mirren when Jim Goodwin left to manager Aberdeen and Robinson replaced him.

Henderson remained involved until the end of the season, but game-time at the start of last term was limited, with just five first-team appearances – all from the bench.

The chance to join Billy Dodds’ Highlanders for a loan spell in January was too good to ignore and his form helped ICT reach the Scottish Cup final and make a late push for the play-offs, which only failed on the final day.

He scored four goals in 21 matches for ICT – and he started every time, including in the 3-1 Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic on June 3.

Henderson impressed for Inverness

County manager Malky Mackay spoke highly of his latest summer signing.

He said: “Jay is a very exciting young talent that we are delighted to have added to our squad.

“He impressed in his spell in Inverness and was very highly thought of at St Mirren. I know Jay from his time with the Scottish national youth squads and believe we have captured an exciting young talent.”

County have been active in the transfer market, making most of their moves for Scottish players, which is a shift in policy, having looked south of the border in recent years.

As well as St Mirren’s Brophy, Mackay has snapped up Caley Thistle midfielder Scott Allardice, Partick Thistle’s Kyle Turner, their former defender Josh Reid from Coventry City, and Ridditch United middle man Max Sheaf.

There was also a new two-year contract agreed with striker Alex Samuel, who finished the season strongly after his lengthy injury woes. He had spent almost a year out with a cruciate ligament injury.

Departures from the Global Energy Stadium in June have been defenders Keith Watson and Alex Iacovitti, midfielder David Cancola and forward Dominic Samuel.

Iacovitti has joined Port Vale, while ex-skipper Watson has signed for Raith Rovers.

County’s squad have been blasting through double-sessions this week and have pre-season games away to Nairn County next Tuesday then home to Queen’s Park next Saturday.

