Goalkeeper Ross Munro urged to grasp chance during Ross County’s Viaplay Cup group campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Goalkeeper Ross Munro urged to grasp chance during Ross County’s Viaplay Cup group campaign

Munro will deputise for Ross Laidlaw, who is making his way back following a clean-up knee operation.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Munro. Image: SNS
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Munro. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay has urged goalkeeper Ross Munro to grasp his opportunity during Ross County’s Viaplay Cup group campaign.

Staggies number one Ross Laidlaw will be sidelined for the majority of the group stage, after undergoing a clean-up operation on his knee during the close season.

That will present a long-awaited chance for Munro to feature, with the Staggies making the trip to Stranraer in their first competitive fixture on Saturday.

County will also face Morton, Edinburgh City and Kelty Hearts before they start their league campaign away to champions Celtic on August 5.

Although Laidlaw is expected to return by then, Mackay wants Munro to show he can step in when called upon.

Ross Munro in action against Dundee United in 2022. Image: SNS.

Mackay said: “Ross is a really good boy as a number two, and he’s a really good goalkeeper.

“He will have a career as a league goalkeeper, and how high he goes is up to him.

“We’ve got a top goalkeeper at the moment, and Ross Munro has been a great understudy. He has learned a lot from Ross Laidlaw and Scott Thomson over the years.

“It’s something that has to be a real balance, because if your goalkeeper goes down, the one that comes in has to play at Parkhead.

“The person on the bench has to be ready to play in the first minute, because the goalkeeper might get sent off. Knowing our luck, that’s probably going to happen at some point.”

Goalkeeper has waited patiently for chance

Munro has spent his entire career at Victoria Park, with the Nairn-born goalkeeper having been on the Staggies’ books since under-15 level.

The 23-year-old has found game time difficult to come by, with the majority of his eight appearances for County coming in the IRN-BRU Cup winning run in 2018-19.

Ross Munro tips over a shot in the IRN-BRU Cup final against Connah’s Quay in 2019. Image: SNS

Since Mackay took charge two years ago, he was handed a start on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign against Dundee United, and also played in a League Cup tie at Buckie Thistle last season.

Mackay is mindful Munro will need game time in order to develop his career, however, he is thrilled he has agreed to remain in Dingwall for another 12 months.

The Staggies boss added: “We had a chat at the end of last season about what was next for his development, and I was very open as to how fair I’m being with him.

“He’s a fabulous boy to have around this football club, he’s a great ambassador for Ross County and he trains like a beast.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Munro. Image: SNS.

“There will be a point where he needs to get his career going, but he wanted to be here for another year just to give himself another few fundamentals before he possibly steps out.

“We’ve had countless clubs calling us about him, and seeing what I see through the leagues, he’s going to be a good goalkeeper.”

More from Ross County

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis.
Duncan Shearer: Myself, Peter Kjaer and now Joe Lewis - all Aberdeen reminders that…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay to step up pursuit of fresh defensive options
Kyle Turner, who was among a number of Ross County's new signings to feature in the 2-1 friendly defeat to Queen's Park.
Malky Mackay says new Ross County recruits must match sharpness of last season's play-off…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay, whose side face Queen's Park in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.
Malky Mackay taking extra care with condition of Ross County squad following short close-season
James Brown following his move to Ross County. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County sign 'leader' James Brown from Blackburn Rovers
Keith Watson has signed a one-year contract with Raith Rovers. Image: Courtesy of Raith Rovers FC
Keith Watson relishing fresh start at ambitious Raith Rovers after five years starring at…
Keith Watson said he thoroughly enjoyed his five years with Ross County. Image: SNS Group
Ex-captain Keith Watson reflects on his five seasons at Ross County
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi.
Malky Mackay reveals timescale of return for Ross County's Canadian trio Victor Loturi, William…
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi. Image: SNS
Ross County's Victor Loturi wins first Canada cap in crucial Gold Cup victory over…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay thrilled by speed of Ross County's summer recruitment ahead of new season