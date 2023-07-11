Kids love it and officials ‘must be a right laugh at a party’: Local (angry) reaction to the fate of the colourful Cullen dinosaur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kids love it and officials ‘must be a right laugh at a party’: Local (angry) reaction to the fate of the colourful Cullen dinosaur

The news of the planning officials' decision regarding the colourful dinosaur certainly sparked anger.

By Sean McAngus
The Cullen dinosaur has been turning heads ever since it was installed, with some saying it's "tacky" while others describe it as "fun".
The Cullen dinosaur has been turning heads ever since it was installed, with some saying it's "tacky" while others describe it as "fun". Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

The psychedelic dinosaur towering above the doorway of The Outlet in Cullen has certainly turned heads.

In March, the local authority ordered the Cullen Antiques Centre to apply for retrospective planning permission.

Owner John Webb condemned the order for planning permission as “completely unnecessary” and said the rooftop decoration was not permanent.

Last week, we revealed planning officials had refused the application.

Therefore, it will have to be removed.

The Cullen dinosaur has been turning heads ever since it was installed, with some saying it’s “tacky” while others describe it as “fun”. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

But locals have been angered by the planning officers’ decision.

Here’s what they had to say.

Your views on the decision

The head has become a quirky landmark for drivers on the A98 Buckie to Banff road.

Many say their kids have enjoyed seeing the dinosaur.

The dinosaur.

A huge ‘boo’ to Moray Council’s decision

The Outlet on Seafield Street, Cullen with its painted dinosaur on the roof.

Mary Innes said: “Booooooo to Moray Council. “It’s the first thing the kids look out for it as we go by Cullen.”

After reading the news, Casey Dylan said the dinosaur help draw people to the area.

He said: “Kids see the dinosaur and ask their parents to stop at the beach to look for fossils.

“Then they stick around for a chippy tea and an ice cream and maybe even buy a few souvenirs in the local shops which boosts the economy.

“How is that a bad thing?”

The dinosaur.

Alison Reid hopes the decision is appealed.

He said: “OK who will admit it was them who complained?
“As you will read, majority is for dinosaur to be left.

“I hope they appeal that wrong decision.”

Heather Bews added: “My boys love the dinosaur.

“Too many fun sponges these days.”

‘Our officials must be a right laugh at a party’

There were a few cheeky jabs at the local authority over the decision.

Scott Aspland said: “Our council officials must be a right laugh at a party.”

While Gav Lewis said: “There’s a few dinosaurs in Moray Council needing removed first?

“At least the Cullen dinosaur brings a bit of fun into folks lives.”

