Kids love it and officials ‘must be a right laugh at a party’: Local (angry) reaction to the fate of the colourful Cullen dinosaur

The psychedelic dinosaur towering above the doorway of The Outlet in Cullen has certainly turned heads.

In March, the local authority ordered the Cullen Antiques Centre to apply for retrospective planning permission.

Owner John Webb condemned the order for planning permission as “completely unnecessary” and said the rooftop decoration was not permanent.

Last week, we revealed planning officials had refused the application.

Therefore, it will have to be removed.

But locals have been angered by the planning officers’ decision.

Here’s what they had to say.

Your views on the decision

The head has become a quirky landmark for drivers on the A98 Buckie to Banff road.

Many say their kids have enjoyed seeing the dinosaur.

A huge ‘boo’ to Moray Council’s decision

Mary Innes said: “Booooooo to Moray Council. “It’s the first thing the kids look out for it as we go by Cullen.”

After reading the news, Casey Dylan said the dinosaur help draw people to the area.

He said: “Kids see the dinosaur and ask their parents to stop at the beach to look for fossils.

“Then they stick around for a chippy tea and an ice cream and maybe even buy a few souvenirs in the local shops which boosts the economy.

“How is that a bad thing?”

Alison Reid hopes the decision is appealed.

He said: “OK who will admit it was them who complained?

“As you will read, majority is for dinosaur to be left.

“I hope they appeal that wrong decision.”

Heather Bews added: “My boys love the dinosaur.

“Too many fun sponges these days.”

‘Our officials must be a right laugh at a party’

There were a few cheeky jabs at the local authority over the decision.

Scott Aspland said: “Our council officials must be a right laugh at a party.”

While Gav Lewis said: “There’s a few dinosaurs in Moray Council needing removed first?

“At least the Cullen dinosaur brings a bit of fun into folks lives.”