Malky Mackay hails Ross County’s focus as they net three Viaplay Cup points at Edinburgh City

Boss Malky Mackay believes Ross County demonstrated professionalism amid some “bizarre” surroundings as they beat Edinburgh City 3-1 at Meadowbank.

The League One club’s ground is within Meadowbank Sports Centre with plenty of non-football-related sports going on, which made the Viaplay Cup group win satisfying as the Premiership team moved towards the brink of round two.

Victory over Kelty Hearts, also from the third-tier, this weekend will take the Staggies on to the maximum 12 points and most likely seeded for the second round.

A first half goal from Connor Randall gave the Dingwall club the lead and Simon Murray netted his fifth of this season early in the second half.

Ryan Shanley got City on the scoresheet, but Jordan White bagged the visitors’ third to keep County in pole position, three points in front of Morton and Kelty.

Manager Mackay was delighted to get the job done, with their focus fixed on the park, despite distractions off it.

He said: “Tonight’s message was all about being professional.

“We put a really concentrated performance in, showing we’re a Premiership team.

“Given the surroundings where we’re queuing to get in the front door, there are people playing squash and there are various changing rooms, you have to put all things like tannoy noises out on your mind.

“Even the athletics was on throughout the warm-up, people were jogging and cutting across the pitch. It was quite bizarre and we had to be focused.

“City are a good club and Alan (Maybury) is a good manager. They did well last year.

“Our message was to get right into the game and give them no hope. I felt we were better than we were when we beat Stranraer 5-1.

“We were a bit lax at their goal and we had 14 shots off target, so we need to be more clinical. Two or three things didn’t break and they were packing the box, to be fair.

“We won’t take Kelty lightly as we aim to get the maximum points to try and be seeded and avoid the very top teams in the next round.”

After facing Kelty in Dingwall on Saturday, County’s focus will turn to their Premiership opener on August 5 away to Celtic.