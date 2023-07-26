Malky Mackay hails Ross County’s focus as they net three Viaplay Cup points at Edinburgh City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay hails Ross County’s focus as they net three Viaplay Cup points at Edinburgh City

Meadowbank provides an unusual backdrop for the victorious Premiership visitors from Dingwall.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

Boss Malky Mackay believes Ross County demonstrated professionalism amid some “bizarre” surroundings as they beat Edinburgh City 3-1 at Meadowbank.

The League One club’s ground is within Meadowbank Sports Centre with plenty of non-football-related sports going on, which made the Viaplay Cup group win satisfying as the Premiership team moved towards the brink of round two.

Victory over Kelty Hearts, also from the third-tier, this weekend will take the Staggies on to the maximum 12 points and most likely seeded for the second round.

A first half goal from Connor Randall gave the Dingwall club the lead and Simon Murray netted his fifth of this season early in the second half.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Ryan Shanley got City on the scoresheet, but Jordan White bagged the visitors’ third to keep County in pole position, three points in front of Morton and Kelty.

Manager Mackay was delighted to get the job done, with their focus fixed on the park, despite distractions off it.

He said: “Tonight’s message was all about being professional.

“We put a really concentrated performance in, showing we’re a Premiership team.

“Given the surroundings where we’re queuing to get in the front door, there are people playing squash and there are various changing rooms, you have to put all things like tannoy noises out on your mind.

“Even the athletics was on throughout the warm-up, people were jogging and cutting across the pitch. It was quite bizarre and we had to be focused.

“City are a good club and Alan (Maybury) is a good manager. They did well last year.

“Our message was to get right into the game and give them no hope. I felt we were better than we were when we beat Stranraer 5-1.

County’s Simon Murray celebrates with Will Nightingale as the forward makes it 2-0.

“We were a bit lax at their goal and we had 14 shots off target, so we need to be more clinical. Two or three things didn’t break and they were packing the box, to be fair.

“We won’t take Kelty lightly as we aim to get the maximum points to try and be seeded and avoid the very top teams in the next round.”

After facing Kelty in Dingwall on Saturday, County’s focus will turn to their Premiership opener on August 5 away to Celtic.

