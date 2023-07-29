Long-distance loan to Ross County doesn’t faze Will Nightingale

A “leap of faith” led to defender Will Nightingale moving 600 miles from AFC Wimbledon to Scottish Premiership Ross County.

The centre-half really has gone the distance with this loan move after almost 20 years with the London club and he cannot wait to sample the delights of Scottish football’s top table.

The 27-year-old said the chance to test himself in a completely new environment was too good to turn down.

He was won over by manager Malky Mackay, and chairman Roy MacGregor, and is in the north of Scotland for at least six months.

He made his first start in Wednesday’s 3-1 Viaplay Cup win at League One Edinburgh City, which means a Saturday victory over Kelty Hearts would take the Staggies into the second round as seeds.

Defender is here ‘to knuckle down’

Nightingale, who looked assured beside new captain Jack Baldwin in midweek, said: “I’ve stayed put for 20 years and then with my first move I’ve literally gone from one end of the country to the other.

“The opportunity popped up and I wanted to give it everything, get stuck into it and I’ve taken that leap of faith with it. I’m here to knuckle down and get on with it.

“I have been at Wimbledon since I was eight. I had opportunities to move at different points.

“But I wanted to get stuck into a new challenge and the thought of playing against the big boys, Celtic and Rangers and the other ones, really appealed to me.

“Malky Mackay has been absolutely brilliant with me. He sold me the vision of the club. Roy MacGregor, the chairman as well – is a great guy.

“They have been top class with me, really reeled me in and helped me buy into what is going on at this club.”

Team-mates made first start simple

The unusual surroundings of playing outside Meadowbank Sports Centre will be massively different to next Saturday’s sell-out Celtic Park for County’s league opener.

He said: “It was my first minutes for about three weeks. I wanted to get in and get stuck into the game up here. I’ve only ever played in England, so I wanted to get a feel for it and see what it was like.

“The boys have been brilliant and everyone was talking out there, so it made it easy for me.”

Family, including baby, in London

Another factor Nightingale had to weigh up was his family situation. He’s recently welcomed a newborn into his household, but he and his wife are making it work in a way where he doesn’t feel disconnected.

He said: “I’ve got a newborn. I’ve got two kids (Nelly and Jude), a two-and-a-half year girl and a seven-week old boy.

“That was probably the hardest part of the move because they are staying down south because my missus has such a good family support base. It made more sense for her to stay back.

“At the same time, I’m also going to use that to my strength and use that to drive me on because I’m up here for a reason and here to play games of football and do well. I’m not here for a jolly or to make the numbers up.

“There are plenty of video calls – daily, hourly. It’s great I’ve got that, that I can see my two kids and keep in regular contact with them.

“It is hard but the reason I’m doing this is for them and I feel I need to make the most of it and give it everything.

“I’m the sort of character that does not do things half-hearted.”

Play-off stunner showed qualities

County remain a top-flight club thanks to their remarkable play-off win against Partick Thistle last month.

Scoring three times in the last 19 minutes, somehow surviving extra-time then winning on penalties will never be forgotten by anyone who watched it on TV or inside the Global Energy Stadium.

Nightingale has watched the footage and could not help but be impressed by the Staggies’ determination to stay in the top flight.

He added: “I watched the highlights and it was a mad game for the boys. I don’t think you can finish on more of a high than that.

“The boys showed their fighting spirit and qualities there and the aim is to carry that momentum on, and we’ve had three cup games and won all three. They have shown great professionalism.

“We have to keep building; we know we can be better, and we’ll get better.”