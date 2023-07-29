Long-distance loan to Ross County doesn’t faze Will Nightingale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-distance loan to Ross County doesn’t faze Will Nightingale

London to Dingwall is almost 600 miles - but the AFC Wimbledon ace relishes this short-term chance in the north of Scotland.

By Paul Chalk
Will Nightingale is determined to be a smash hit on loan with Ross County. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
A “leap of faith” led to defender Will Nightingale moving 600 miles from AFC Wimbledon to Scottish Premiership Ross County.

The centre-half really has gone the distance with this loan move after almost 20 years with the London club and he cannot wait to sample the delights of Scottish football’s top table.

The 27-year-old said the chance to test himself in a completely new environment was too good to turn down.

He was won over by manager Malky Mackay, and chairman Roy MacGregor, and is in the north of Scotland for at least six months.

He made his first start in Wednesday’s 3-1 Viaplay Cup win at League One Edinburgh City, which means a Saturday victory over Kelty Hearts would take the Staggies into the second round as seeds.

Will Nightingale made his Ross County debut from the bench against Morton last weekend. Image: SNS. 

Defender is here ‘to knuckle down’

Nightingale, who looked assured beside new captain Jack Baldwin in midweek, said: “I’ve stayed put for 20 years and then with my first move I’ve literally gone from one end of the country to the other.

“The opportunity popped up and I wanted to give it everything, get stuck into it and I’ve taken that leap of faith with it. I’m here to knuckle down and get on with it.

“I have been at Wimbledon since I was eight. I had opportunities to move at different points.

“But I wanted to get stuck into a new challenge and the thought of playing against the big boys, Celtic and Rangers and the other ones, really appealed to me.

“Malky Mackay has been absolutely brilliant with me. He sold me the vision of the club. Roy MacGregor, the chairman as well – is a great guy.

“They have been top class with me, really reeled me in and helped me buy into what is going on at this club.”

Simon Murray is congratulated by Will Nightingale after the striker made it 2-0 against Edinburgh City at Meadowbank. Image: SNS.

Team-mates made first start simple

The unusual surroundings of playing outside Meadowbank Sports Centre will be massively different to next Saturday’s sell-out Celtic Park for County’s league opener.

He said: “It was my first minutes for about three weeks. I wanted to get in and get stuck into the game up here. I’ve only ever played in England, so I wanted to get a feel for it and see what it was like.

“The boys have been brilliant and everyone was talking out there, so it made it easy for me.”

New Ross County signing Will Nightingale in action for AFC Wimbledon
Family, including baby, in London

Another factor Nightingale had to weigh up was his family situation. He’s recently welcomed a newborn into his household, but he and his wife are making it work in a way where he doesn’t feel disconnected.

He said: “I’ve got a newborn. I’ve got two kids (Nelly and Jude), a two-and-a-half year girl and a seven-week old boy.

“That was probably the hardest part of the move because they are staying down south because my missus has such a good family support base. It made more sense for her to stay back.

“At the same time, I’m also going to use that to my strength and use that to drive me on because I’m up here for a reason and here to play games of football and do well. I’m not here for a jolly or to make the numbers up.

“There are plenty of video calls – daily, hourly. It’s great I’ve got that, that I can see my two kids and keep in regular contact with them.

“It is hard but the reason I’m doing this is for them and I feel I need to make the most of it and give it everything.

“I’m the sort of character that does not do things half-hearted.”

Play-off stunner showed qualities

County remain a top-flight club thanks to their remarkable play-off win against Partick Thistle last month. 

Scoring three times in the last 19 minutes, somehow surviving extra-time then winning on penalties will never be forgotten by anyone who watched it on TV or inside the Global Energy Stadium.

Nightingale has watched the footage and could not help but be impressed by the Staggies’ determination to stay in the top flight.

He added: “I watched the highlights and it was a mad game for the boys. I don’t think you can finish on more of a high than that.

“The boys showed their fighting spirit and qualities there and the aim is to carry that momentum on, and we’ve had three cup games and won all three. They have shown great professionalism.

“We have to keep building; we know we can be better, and we’ll get better.”

