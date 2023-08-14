Fan view: Ross County boss Malky Mackay deserves plaudits for Staggies’ new attractive – and effective – style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Fan view: Ross County boss Malky Mackay deserves plaudits for Staggies’ new attractive – and effective – style

The manager's decision to shift Connor Randall into central midfield has been a masterstroke.

Ross County's Connor Randall (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Ross County's Connor Randall (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
By Peter Mackay

There was criticism of Ross County boss Malky Mackay last season, and you could argue there was fair justification for it.

With an annoying tendency towards direct football, coupled with some hefty defeats from other teams, it was probably only fair the Staggies were at the bottom end of the table in 2022/23.

We might only be two games into the new campaign, but those frustrating elements of last term’s play seem to have been eradicated.

Malky Mackay’s changes to Ross County squad has created new revolutionised style

Ross County are playing new-look attractive football, and Mackay has revolutionised his playing squad, rather than performing a wholesale revamp.

Only two new signings, including Ryan Leak – who was mightily impressive on his debut – started Saturday’s 2-0 Dingwall win over St Johnstone.

The same core group of players as last season are showing improvements in their game and in their ability to play a much more attractive and effective brand of football.

Mackay’s decision to move Conor Randall into central midfield has been nothing short of a masterstroke.

Randall has always provided (minimum) seven-out-of-ten performances at right-back, but the call to pair him with Victor Loturi in midfield has made the best parts of his game come to the fore.

His hard work, tackling and defensive discipline ensure a midfield barrier of solidity for the Staggies – allowing Loturi the little bit of freedom he craves to be the ball carrier.

It speaks volumes of just how well Randall is performing in his new role that the likes of Kyle Turner and Jordan Tillson have been limited to appearances from the subs bench, even though they are recognised central midfielders by trade.

Randall’s switch in position has also helped give the team further balance, with new man James Brown able to match the energy of his full-back counterpart George Harmon. Both of these wide men are providing great attacking width and pace, while being more than solid defensively, which was backed up with an impressive clean sheet against the Saints.

Malky Mackay feels Ross County’s squad depth starting to show following win over St Johnstone

More from Ross County

Ryan Leak in action for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Debutant Ryan Leak already feeling at ease within Ross County's rearguard
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.
Malky Mackay feels Ross County's squad depth starting to show following win over St…
Ross County goalscorers Connor Randall and Kyle Turner celebrate during the victory over St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Ross County 2-0 St Johnstone - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale eager to embrace fresh chapter with Ross County
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: PA
Ross County boss Malky Mackay expecting 'usual St Johnstone' test despite Perth side's early…
Matthew Wright, right, is welcomed on loan to Elgin City by player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Elgin City FC
Elgin City land Ross County starlet Matthew Wright in loan swoop
Simon Murray celebrates with Jordan White after scoring against Edinburgh City. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Ross County's firepower stacks up against any side from last season's…
Ross County have signed Ryan Leak from Salford City. Image: Ross County FC
Malky Mackay feels arrival of Ryan Leak has plugged Ross County's defensive gap
Ross County's James Brown celebrates after making it 4-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Ross County's James Brown challenged to earn place in Republic of Ireland squad
Ross County have signed Ryan Leak from Salford City. Image: Ross County FC
Malky Mackay strengthens Ross County backline with capture of Salford City defender Ryan Leak

Conversation