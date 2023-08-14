Fan view: Ross County boss Malky Mackay deserves plaudits for Staggies’ new attractive – and effective – style

There was criticism of Ross County boss Malky Mackay last season, and you could argue there was fair justification for it.

With an annoying tendency towards direct football, coupled with some hefty defeats from other teams, it was probably only fair the Staggies were at the bottom end of the table in 2022/23.

We might only be two games into the new campaign, but those frustrating elements of last term’s play seem to have been eradicated.

Malky Mackay’s changes to Ross County squad has created new revolutionised style

Ross County are playing new-look attractive football, and Mackay has revolutionised his playing squad, rather than performing a wholesale revamp.

Only two new signings, including Ryan Leak – who was mightily impressive on his debut – started Saturday’s 2-0 Dingwall win over St Johnstone.

The same core group of players as last season are showing improvements in their game and in their ability to play a much more attractive and effective brand of football.

Mackay’s decision to move Conor Randall into central midfield has been nothing short of a masterstroke.

Randall has always provided (minimum) seven-out-of-ten performances at right-back, but the call to pair him with Victor Loturi in midfield has made the best parts of his game come to the fore.

His hard work, tackling and defensive discipline ensure a midfield barrier of solidity for the Staggies – allowing Loturi the little bit of freedom he craves to be the ball carrier.

It speaks volumes of just how well Randall is performing in his new role that the likes of Kyle Turner and Jordan Tillson have been limited to appearances from the subs bench, even though they are recognised central midfielders by trade.

Randall’s switch in position has also helped give the team further balance, with new man James Brown able to match the energy of his full-back counterpart George Harmon. Both of these wide men are providing great attacking width and pace, while being more than solid defensively, which was backed up with an impressive clean sheet against the Saints.