Paul Third: The THREE signings Aberdeen still need to make in the summer window

The transfer window is fewer than three weeks away from closing but Aberdeen’s search for some summer bargains is far from finished.

New Zealand international James McGarry was arrival number nine at Pittodrie in this window, but there are at least three other positions Dons boss Barry Robson is looking to fill before close of play on September 1.

Liam Scales

It is no secret Robson wants Liam Scales back in the red of Aberdeen after a successful season on loan from Celtic last season.

But Robson has not only had to play the long game on this one following a change of manager and defensive personnel at the Hoops this summer, he might also have to settle for another loan, rather than a permanent deal.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been reticent to let Scales leave Celtic Park, but with the player having just turned 25 last week, Rodgers can appreciate the Irishman’s desire to play regular football.

Sanctioning another loan to the Dons might suit all parties – but you would expect Aberdeen will want some sort of agreement to make the deal permanent if it goes well again.

If the Dons can land their man, then Scales will find his defensive team-mates have changed substantially since he was last at the club, following the arrivals of Rhys Williams, Slobodan Rubezic, Or Dadia, Nicky Devlin and McGarry.

A Ramadani replacement

Robson is also looking for another midfield buffer, too, following the loss of Ylber Ramadani earlier this month.

The Albanian international was a first-team regular last season and formed a strong partnership with Graeme Shinnie in the second half of the season.

Bringing Shinnie back permanently looked to have put that particular midfield act back together, but Lecce had other ideas and there’s little doubt the loss of Ramadani was an unexpected blow.

The search is under way for a replacement, but Robson does have options as Ramadani’s departure has brought opportunity.

One man seeking to make his count is Dante Polvara, who has returned from a loan spell in the United States reinvigorated and energised.

Teklic 2.0?

The other role in need of filling, and arguably of most interest to Aberdeen fans, however, is a creative spark.

Duk and Bojan Miovski are fine strikers as their combined 36-goal haul of last season shows, while summer arrival Ester Sokler has shown already he has a keen eye for goal.

But a striker is only as good as the service he receives – a point which was highlighted following the drab goalless draw at Livingston on the opening day.

In a game where the Dons needed to break down a stubborn opponent, a scenario they can expect to face on a regular basis this season, they were found wanting as they failed to muster a single effort on target.

It’s no secret Aberdeen fancied Tonio Teklic to fill that particular void, but despite identifying the player early and making their pitch, Teklic was lured to Turkey by Trabzonspor instead.

As much as Aberdeen wanted Teklic, there will be other irons in the fire.

With European football on the horizon and a busy domestic schedule ahead, it seems likely finding an old-fashioned number 10 might just have move to the top of the shopping list at Pittodrie.