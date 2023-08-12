Malky Mackay feels Ross County’s squad depth starting to show following win over St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay feels Ross County’s squad depth starting to show following win over St Johnstone

County claimed their first league win of the season, thanks to goals from Kyle Turner and Connor Randall.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay feels Ross County’s squad effort is starting to show after they claimed their first league win of the season against St Johnstone.

The Staggies deservedly triumphed against Saints courtesy of a goal in each half from Kyle Turner and Connor Randall.

County will now take a break from Premiership action, when they face second-tier side Airdrieonians away from home in the last-16 of the Viaplay Cup next Saturday.

Turner’s goal came just six minutes after he replaced Yan Dhanda, who was forced off after a suffering a hip injury following a heavy challenge from Ryan McGowan.

Kyle Turner celebrates with Josh Sims after scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Mackay also handed a debut to his latest recruit Ryan Leak, who partnered Jack Baldwin in defence after Will Nightingale was ruled out with a thigh injury.

The Staggies boss is thrilled with the options that are at his disposal.

He said: “This is what we’re trying to do this year. Players coming off the bench are hungry and desperate to be as good as what’s already on the pitch.

“Yan took a bad bang to his hip and has a huge purple bruise – I thought it was a terrible challenge.

Yan Dhanda limps off against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“Kyle came on and took up that similar position – and was calm on the ball, broke forward and got his goal.

“His deliveries were just as good as Yan’s.

“I’m happy with the depth of the squad.

“Simon Murray and Jordan White’s performances were excellent today. They just need to convert that into goals.

“Josh Sims had chances and was excellent and we had deliveries coming in from James Brown I thought were sensational.”

Staggies denied further goals

County would have run out more comfortable winners but for an excellent display by Saints goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, with Mackay pleased with the goalscoring threat his side produced.

Mackay added: “It’s a great result – a clean sheet at home on the second day of the season.

Simon Murray in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“The pitch is great and we get three points, the crowd go home happy.

“We created a lot of chances and defended when we needed to defend.

“I knew we would have to win the midfield battle. St Johnstone were really sticky against Hearts last week and made it tricky for anthem in that midfield area.

“I knew if we won that battle we’d be able to expose certain areas of the pitch.

“I was probably a little bit disappointed at half-time that it wasn’t put to bed.

“We had some great opportunities in the first half. On any given day, we might have been 4-0 up and the game is dead – but it wasn’t.

“Kyle Turner scores a good goal, but at 1-0 we realised Steven MacLean would be getting torn into St Johnstone and that they would come out flying.

“In those situations, the opposition can be a bit carefree and play passes they wouldn’t normally play because they have to get back into it.

Ross County goalscorers Connor Randall and Kyle Turner celebrate during the victory over St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“For 15 minutes, we settled it down and made sure we defended properly.

“They have height and Graham Carey has a good left foot, but we defended well at set plays.

“We scored another cracker and could have scored another three or four. Overall, I’m really happy.”

