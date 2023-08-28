Ross Laidlaw feels Ross County showed Rangers too much respect at Victoria Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Laidlaw feels Ross County showed Rangers too much respect at Victoria Park

County were defeated 2-0 by the Gers, courtesy of first half goals from Kemar Roofe and James Tavernier.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS

Ross Laidlaw felt Ross County made life too easy for Rangers until the second half in their 2-0 defeat at Victoria Park.

The Staggies fell behind to two goals within a four-minute period from Kemar Roofe and James Tavernier, and were unable to find a way back into the game.

Goalkeeper Laidlaw was more encouraged by his side’s second half showing, but was frustrated it came too little, too late.

He said: “I think we probably showed Rangers too much respect.

Jack Baldwin closes down Kemar Roofe. Image: Shutterstock

“I know they had a tough game through the week, but we probably sat off them a bit.

“In the second half, the manager told us to go man for man, and high press them. It did work a bit more, we had a few chances, but Rangers deserved to win.

“There are positives for us to take from the second half performance.

“I thought we did well to stay in the game. When you go 2-0 down, you can easily concede three or four.

“It has not hit the goal difference too badly. We just need to move on – as the manager says we need to get results against the teams around us.

“It’s a huge one away to Kilmarnock next week.”

Frustrations in build up to goals despite Gers’ excellent finishing

Both Rangers goals were excellent finishes, although Laidlaw pinpointed frustrations in the build up to each of them.

He added: “We were disappointed it was a set-piece for the first goal. Jimmy Brown was saying he was pulled back a wee bit.

Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Rangers against Ross County. Image: PA.

“For the second one, we were in possession and gave the ball away.

“But there are times when you have got no chance.

“I don’t think any goalkeeper in the world is saving that – it’s an unbelievable strike.

“I thought it was going over the bar, and then at the last second it dipped in.

“It’s one of these things that happens, and we just need to move on from it.

“When you come up against quality players, they can punish you in these moments.”

Laidlaw eager for Staggies to kick on

County have three points on board from their opening three matches, and face a Viaplay Cup quarter-final tie at home to Aberdeen next month.

Laidlaw has been encouraged with his side’s start, but says they must start backing it up with more points in the coming weeks.

The 31-year-old added: “Last year we had a bad start and we were playing catch up for a lot of the season.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS.

“We have kept the spine of our team for this season, and we are hoping to build on it again.

“We have got the international break after Kilmarnock.

“We are hoping to get points on the road down there. We know it’s going to be really hard on another astroturf surface.

“It will be really hard down there, but it’s just about getting as many points on the board as early as possible.

“We saw it last season when we were chasing points late on, and they became huge games near the end of the season.

“Hopefully we can be in a position where we are not chasing teams, and we’ve got a decent points gap on the teams below us.”

