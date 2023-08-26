Ross County 0-2 Rangers – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies unable to claw back two first-half strikes

After playing both Old Firm sides within their opening three Premiership fixtures, Ross County will relish the opportunity to kick start their season in the coming weeks.

Rangers ran out 2-0 winners at Victoria Park on Saturday, on a day in which they remained competitive after falling behind to two fine first half strikes.

County started the game brightly but the Gers were first to threaten, with Ross Laidlaw forced to make a good save to deny Cyriel Dessers’ close-range header.

Rangers took the lead on 22 minutes when Kemar Roofe beat James Brown to reach Borna Barisic’s corner, before applying a superb hooked finish past Laidlaw.

It took the visitors only four minutes to double the advantage when James Tavernier got the break of the ball off George Harmon in midfield, before striding forward and taking aim with a sublime dipping strike from the edge of the box which left Laidlaw helpless.

The Staggies goalkeeper did well to keep out a Sam Lammers effort which whistled towards the far corner on the stroke of half-time.

A potential turning point came within a minute of the restart when Jordan White nodded wide from close-range after being picked out by Yan Dhanda’s delivery.

County showed promise but they were unable to find a way back into the game, with Laidlaw making further saves from substitutes Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima and Danilo to keep the scoreline down.

Another spirted showing against Old Firm opposition

The Staggies came into the game with a strong opening day showing against Celtic still fresh in the memory.

On that occasion they went down 4-2, but showcased a goal threat which gave them grounds for optimism ahead of the visit of the Gers.

Michael Beale’s side made the trip to Dingwall in between legs of their crucial Champions League play-off tie against PSV Eindhoven, which remains in the balance.

Domestically they have already slipped up in their opening day Premiership loss to Kilmarnock, while they were forced to come from behind to defeat Championship side Morton to progress in the Viaplay Cup.

It was clear Rangers were laser-focused on the task at hand in the Highlands however, with County ultimately unable to land a blow on them.

White’s missed opportunity a potential turning point

Jordan White has a knack of scoring against the Gers, having scored in five of his last seven encounters with the Ibrox outfit.

He missed a gilt-edged chance to add to that tally in the early stages of the second period, when he sent a free header from close-range wide of target following Dhanda’s cross.

A goal would have given County impetus to kick on in the second half, and even without making the breakthrough they showed plenty attacking intent throughout the 45 minutes.

As they found at Parkhead, showing a cutting edge is all-important in these fixtures. They will however take encouragement from getting into these positions, and managing to keep themselves within touching distance of getting back into the game in the face of pressure from the visitors.

County nearing full complement of defenders

Malky Mackay showed the flexibility he has at his disposal by tweaking his side at the interval, with Will Nightingale introduced to the side in a switch to a back three.

It was Nightingale’s first match since the opening day, following a thigh strain.

With Ryan Leak having since been added to the squad, there is the potential for the Staggies to field a watertight back three which also includes skipper Jack Baldwin.

Leak was substituted for Josh Reid who showed he can slot in at centre half, while Ben Purrington is expected to be around another week away from returning to contention.

Talking tactics

The return of Yan Dhanda gave Mackay a tough decision to make, with the Staggies boss opting for the Englishman ahead of Kyle Turner who had made an excellent impact in his absence.

That was County’s only change from the side which triumphed in extra-time over Airdrieonians, although they were further boosted by the return of Will Nightingale and Alex Samuel to the bench.

Referee watch

David Munro had no meaningful big calls to make, with the match bereft of any VAR delays whatsoever.

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1): Laidlaw 8; Brown 6, Baldwin 6, Leak 6 (Reid 65), Harmon 5 (Nightingale 46); Randall 7, Loturi 6 (Turner 56); Sims 6, White 6, Dhanda 7; Murray 6 (Brophy 70).

Subs not used: Munro, Henderson, Tillson, Samuel, Smith.

RANGERS (4-3-3): Butland 7; Tavernier 7, Souttar 7, Goldson 7, Barisic 7; Lundstram 7, Raskin 6 (Jack 83), Cantwell 6 (Lawrence 73); Lammers 6 (Matondo 59), Dessers 6 (Danilo 73), Roofe 7 (Sima 59).

Subs not used: McCrorie, Cifuentes, Sterling, Balogun.

Attendance: 6,540

Star man

Ross Laidlaw produced a string of outstanding saves which kept the scoreline down, with the Staggies goalkeeper helpless to prevent either of Rangers’ goals.