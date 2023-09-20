Malky Mackay backs Aberdeen boss Barry Robson to keep cool amid heat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Malky Mackay backs Aberdeen boss Barry Robson to keep cool amid heat

Ross County's manager understands the pressure felt by his Dons counterpart ahead of the sides' league and cup double-header.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group

Malky Mackay reckons Aberdeen manager Barry Robson will learn through experience to roll with the punches and come out the other end stronger.

The Ross County boss is preparing to take on the toiling Dons twice within four days.

On Sunday, the Staggies go to Pittodrie for a Premiership clash, then on Wednesday, Robson’s Reds visit Dingwall for a Viaplay Cup quarter-final.

County are sixth in the league right now, five points clear of a winless Aberdeen side, who are only kept above rock-bottom St Johnstone by virtue of scoring one more goal than the Saints.

On Thursday, Aberdeen are in Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa Conference League group opener, with the expectancy levels low given their domestic troubles.

Last season, County had to dig deep to survive and needed the most stunning late recovery to see off Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off final to remain in the top-flight.

It’s about keeping the ship steady

When asked whether he sympathises with the pressure Robson is feeling right now, Mackay said: “It is part of a manager’s job to keep balance. It appears from Barry’s interviews he’s doing that.

“You are never as bad as someone thinks, nor are you as good as people think.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock.

“The manager’s job is to keep the ship steady, despite waves and despite turbulent times. Everyone looks at you as the captain of the ship. If you are panicking and all over the place, people are jumping overboard.

“In my experience, over the last 15 years, that’s the best way to be.

“As long as you are putting the work in and you have a clear picture of where you think things are going, of the people around you, and of the plan that you have, and most importantly, the dialogue you have with your boss, that’s when you can do your best work.

“Invariably, at every point in my career, times of turbulence generally make you better.

“You come through it. Sometimes that ends with you losing your job, but the longer you are in it, the more experiences you have to call back on and to look and not react to in a certain manner.

“You have got to be that steadying hand.”

Eintracht Frankfurt were the 2021/22 Europa League winners. Image: Shutterstock.

Tough times for Scottish contenders

Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen are keeping the flag flying for Scotland in European competition this season with group stage football in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League respectively.

Hearts, who finished fourth, one place behind Aberdeen last term, are out of the Conference League, having lost to Greek Super League side PAOK, who the Dons will meet in their section.

Hibs, who were fifth in the Premiership, crashed out of the Conference League qualifiers as they were crushed 8-0 on aggregate by English Premier League side Aston Villa after getting through two initial rounds.

Scottish champions Celtic, who lost 2-0 with nine men away to Dutch opponents Feyernoord on Tuesday, host Italians Lazio next in their Champions League section on October 4.

Rangers’ attempts to get into the group stages of the Champions League were crushed by their 7-3 aggregate loss to PSV Eindhoven. They are home to Spanish opponents Real Betis on Thursday night to kick off their Europa League campaign.

‘Travelling aspect is immense’

Last month, Aberdeen lost to Swedish champions BK Hacken 5-3 on aggregate in their Europa League qualifier to fall into the Conference League sections, with Thursday’s German hurdle first up.

Former Celtic defender Mackay acknowledges the difficulties faced by Scottish clubs as they seek to make their mark at these levels and, for the Dons, cope with the regular Thursday-Sunday schedules.

He said: “It’s really tough. You have seen it with Hearts and Hibs, and last year with Dundee United’s dreadful result (a 7-0 thumping by AZ Alkmaar) and the aftermath of it.

“Reaching Europe is a fantastic celebration and I have been lucky enough to play in Europe.

“For clubs outwith the Old Firm to manage it, it is so hard. I don’t care which city club it is, it’s so hard in this country, given the size and depths of our squads.

“The travelling aspect of it is intense. It is really tough, and we have all seen that over the last few weeks with some of the results.”

Malky Mackay following Scotland’s 1-0 loss to Netherlands at Pittodrie in 2017. Image: SNS Group

Mackay urges Dons on in Germany

Mackay, who was capped for Scotland five times, also managed his country on an interim basis at Pittodrie, when they lost 1-0 to the Netherlands in a friendly.

The County boss wants to beat Aberdeen twice over the next week, but he will be supporting the Dons against Eintracht Frankfurt.

He added: “I’m a proud Scot. I have worked for Scotland, played for them and managed them.

“I want the best for our country. If our clubs do well, our coefficient improves. More money then comes into the country from UEFA. Our standing in the world stage looks better.

“To see Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs compete is great. I want to see our clubs go as far as they can.

“I cheer them all on. It’s great for Scotland, as well as the Scottish players who play for these clubs, to get more experiences, which will help them become Scotland players.”

