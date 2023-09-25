Ross County gear up for second shot at Aberdeen in Viaplay Cup showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County gear up for second shot at Aberdeen in Viaplay Cup showdown

Manager Malky Mackay says his side must cut down on errors after Sunday's 4-0 loss at Pittodrie as they seek to beat the Dons for a place in a Hampden semi-final.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Malky Mackay will be seeking a big improvement against Aberdeen on Wednesday following Sunday's 4-0 league loss at Pittordrie, Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Malky Mackay insists Ross County will be a tougher nut to crack when Aberdeen come calling in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Staggies manager was disappointed in how his team fell to a 4-0 defeat at Pittodrie on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

Goals from Bojan Miovski and Duk had the Dons 2-0 and well on the way to their first league win of the season.

However, the visitors’ chances of getting back into the contest were dashed by further goals early in the second half by Jamie McGrath and another from Miovski.

It was an off-colour County performance which meant they finished the weekend in seventh spot.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring against Ross County. Image: SNS Group

‘Chance to redeem ourselves’

It’s clearly a quick turnaround, but Mackay says slicing down mistakes against an energetic Dons side is the first area of improvement.

He said: “We have just been heavily beaten by Aberdeen, so you move your mindset. We came into that game clearly confidently – we have to ensure this is a completely different game.

“It really is a chance to redeem yourselves. We have got to show the best versions of ourselves.

“We have done a lot of work on them, and they have done a lot of work on us, having just played on Sunday. There is not much difference in terms of surprises we will see.

“We have to just do what we do better than we did and try to negate the strengths of Aberdeen.

“If you go out and do the same, you will get the same.

“Aberdeen are a good team who are high on confidence after Sunday. It’s one of those bizarre situations where you play the same opponents twice within four days. We all know one another.

“For us, it’s about making sure those individual errors are reduced and, if we do that, then I am hoping it will be a much closer game.”

Boss set for Dingwall under the lights

County, who are working on penalties in case the tie goes the distance in midweek, hope home advantage on home turf will bring out their best performance.

Prior to Sunday, Mackay’s head-to-head over his two years as the County manager was level at one victory apiece and four draws.

He’s eagerly anticipating the chance of a special night at the Global Energy Stadium.

He added: “I obviously love playing here – especially under the lights, it’s always great.

Duk scored the only goal of the game for Aberdeen against Ross County in Dingwall in April. Image: SNS Group

“It’s a quarter-final of a cup, which is brilliant, and the carrot is reaching Hampden.

“Saying that, we were heavily beaten, but I enjoy going over to Pittodrie too. It’s a great crowd and the pitch was beautiful, and in the first 20 minutes or half an hour I thought we were excellent.

“We weren’t overawed by that, but we’ll enjoy being back at our home stadium with Aberdeen coming to visit us instead.”

*** Ross County’s Premiership match away to Hibernian has been brought forward by 24 hours to Tuesday, October 31, with a 7.45pm start, at the request of both clubs.

