Aberdeen sweep Ross County aside to pick up first league win of the season

Bojan Miovski nets twice while Duk and Jamie McGrath also off the mark in 4-0 win for the Dons at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Duk celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen ended their wait for a first league win of the season in style as the Dons ran out 4-0 winners over Ross County at Pittodrie.

Barry Robson’s side did not need to be at their Sunday best as they cruised to their first three points of the season against a County side which had plenty of the ball in the first half but lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

Staggies manager Malky Mackay will be looking for a big improvement in that respect when his County side welcomes the Dons to Dingwall in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

But Dons boss Robson will be thrilled to see his side mark their return to domestic duty with an emphatic victory.

Dons boss made three changes from Frankfurt

Dons boss Barry Robson made three changes from the side beaten 2-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in the opening group game of the Conference League.

Left back Jack MacKenzie and midfielders Leighton Clarkson and Dante Polvara dropped to the bench with James McGarry, Connor Barron and Duk replacing them.

Visitors Ross County were unchanged from the side which drew 1-1 with Ross County in Dingwall the previous weekend.

Following the high drama and excitement of their trip to Germany it was back to the normal routine for the Dons and their bid to secure their first league win of the campaign.

With only two points from their opening five matches the Dons had work to do going into this one against a Staggies side who had made a bright start to the campaign with seven points prior to their arrival at Pittodrie.

Early blow for the Dons

Aberdeen’s James McGarry was forced off after six minutes. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s hopes of getting off to a good start were hampered by an early forced change as McGarry limped off with a hamstring injury to be replaced by Jonny Hayes with just six minutes on the clock.

It was a low-key opening from the home side and County were part of the reason as almost all of the opening 15 minutes was played in the Dons half.

County had sight of goal from the edge of the box on a couple of occasions but the home defence blocked both efforts to ensure their goalkeeper Kelle Roos was not tested.

The game was lacking in any real tempo but James Brown’s challenge on Dons substitute Hayes had the home fans roaring for a red card. Referee Don Robertson, however, only brandished a yellow.

Miovski makes the breakthrough

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates his opener against Ross County. Image: SNS

The Dons fans were soon roaring again, this time in jubilation after watching their side break the deadlock in the 21st minute with their first attempt at goal.

Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie won his side their first corner which County managed to scramble away but from the second corner, Richard Jensen flicked on Barron’s delivery and Bojan Miovski was on hand to volley the ball past Ross Laidlaw.

County tried to respond immediately with Ryan Leak’s header dropping wide of Roos’ goal.

But it was the Dons who were energised by their opener and Duk was denied his first goal since April when he was denied by Laidlaw from close range.

Duk off the mark for the season

Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Duk’s frustration was replaced by relief and celebration just before the interval, however, as he finally opened his account for the season.

The Cape Verde international owed his goal to his captain, however, as Shinnie, having been sent clear from the halfway line by Hayes, squared the ball to his team-mate to scramble home his first goal of the season to double his side’s lead.

Everything was going Aberdeen’s way and Miovski’s curling effort from the edge of the box with the final kick of the half came within inches of making it 3-0 to the home side.

Early second half goal ends County hopes of a comeback

Jamie McGrath celebrates his first goal for the Dons after making it 3-0. Image: SNS.

Mackay would have been frustrated at watching his side head down the Pittodrie tunnel 2-0 down.

That frustration would have turned to fury as the deficit had doubled within eight minutes of the second half.

The third goal came three minutes after the interval and it was all so easy as the Dons passed the ball through County with Hayes’ through ball releasing Miovski whose pass across goal was swept home by Jamie McGrath for his first goal for the club.

Four minutes later it was four as Duk powered his way into the box before backheeling the ball into the path of Miovski who powered the ball home for his second of the game.

Bojan Miovski fires home to make it 4-0. Image: SNS

With Wednesday’s rematch in the League Cup in mind both managers made changes following Miovski’s goal.

Mackay will have food for though. His Dons counterpart Robson will be hoping for more of the same.

Aberdeen (3-5-2) – Roos 6, Jensen 7, Rubezic 7, Gartenmann 7, McGarry 2 (Hayes 6, MacKenzie 54), Shinnie 7, Barron 7, McGrath 6 (Clarkson 54), Devlin 6, Duk 7 (Gueye 72), Miovski 7 (Sokler 72). Subs not used – Doohan, Polvara, Duncan, MacDonald.

Ross County (3-5-2) – Laidlaw 6, Leak 6, Baldwin 5, Nightingale 5, Reid 5, Turner 5 (Loturi 54), Dhanda 5 (Sims 54), Randall 6, Brown 5, Murray 5 (Brophy 60), White 6. Subs not used – Munro, Purrington, Harmon, Henderson, High, Samuel.

Referee – Don Robertson 7.

Attendance – 15,116.

Man of the match – Graeme Shinnie.

 

Conversation