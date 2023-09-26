Sharp fall in people getting alcohol treatment across north-east and Highlands

The number of people across the north of Scotland receiving specialist alcohol treatment has plummeted over the past eight years.

The figures, released by the Scottish Government, come after the number of alcohol deaths in Scotland climbed to a 14-year high.

The majority of those seeking help for problem drinking are seen within three weeks, but there has been a dramatic fall in the overall number of patients treated.

NHS Grampian recorded a total of 1,214 people starting a treatment programme in 2021-22 – more than 500 fewer than in 2013-14.

A similar decrease was recorded in NHS Highland, where 735 people got help last financial year compared with more than 1,500 eight years previously.

Alcohol treatment stats ‘deeply alarming’

National Records of Scotland statistics show there were 1,276 deaths due to alcohol misuse in Scotland in 2022 – the highest fatality toll since 2008.

A total of 66 people died in the Highlands, the highest tally for 12 years. There were 49 drink-related deaths recorded in Aberdeen.

The treatment stats were branded “deeply alarming” by the Scottish Conservatives, who accused the SNP government of “mishandling Scotland’s alcohol crisis”.

Tory MSP Miles Briggs, who obtained the figures, said: “It is a shameful reflection of the SNP’s mishandling of Scotland’s alcohol crisis that the number of people accessing treatment programmes has been slashed at the same time as the number dying due to problem drinking has soared.

“It’s impossible to avoid the conclusion that these two sets of stats are interlinked.

“It beggars belief that SNP ministers would allow treatment places to be dramatically cut when alcohol death rates are at a 14-year high.”

Mr Briggs wants the SNP to back his party’s Right to Recovery Bill.

“This legislation, which has the backing of experts, charities and those with lived experience, would ensure that every Scot can access the potentially life-saving treatment they need to tackle their addiction to alcohol or drugs,” he said.

A spokesman said the Scottish Government was “committed” to reducing alcohol-related harm.

He added: “We have asked Public Health Scotland to investigate the reduction in numbers for referrals to services, so we can fully understand the reasons behind this decline and take appropriate actions to address them.

“Last year £106 million was made available to Alcohol and Drugs Partnerships to support local and national initiatives to improve treatment, including £50 million to support National Mission priorities.”