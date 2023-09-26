Sharp fall in people getting alcohol treatment across north-east and Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sharp fall in people getting alcohol treatment across north-east and Highlands

The analysis comes after the number of alcohol deaths in Scotland climbed to a 14-year high.

By Alasdair Clark
alcohol
Thousands fewer Scots have received help for problem drinking. Image Shutterstock

The number of people across the north of Scotland receiving specialist alcohol treatment has plummeted over the past eight years.

The figures, released by the Scottish Government, come after the number of alcohol deaths in Scotland climbed to a 14-year high.

The majority of those seeking help for problem drinking are seen within three weeks, but there has been a dramatic fall in the overall number of patients treated.

NHS Grampian recorded a total of 1,214 people starting a treatment programme in 2021-22 – more than 500 fewer than in 2013-14.

A similar decrease was recorded in NHS Highland, where 735 people got help last financial year compared with more than 1,500 eight years previously.

Alcohol treatment stats ‘deeply alarming’

National Records of Scotland statistics show there were 1,276 deaths due to alcohol misuse in Scotland in 2022 – the highest fatality toll since 2008.

A total of 66 people died in the Highlands, the highest tally for 12 years. There were 49 drink-related deaths recorded in Aberdeen.

The treatment stats were branded “deeply alarming” by the Scottish Conservatives, who accused the SNP government of “mishandling Scotland’s alcohol crisis”.

Tory MSP Miles Briggs, who obtained the figures, said: “It is a shameful reflection of the SNP’s mishandling of Scotland’s alcohol crisis that the number of people accessing treatment programmes has been slashed at the same time as the number dying due to problem drinking has soared.

Miles Briggs MSP

“It’s impossible to avoid the conclusion that these two sets of stats are interlinked.

“It beggars belief that SNP ministers would allow treatment places to be dramatically cut when alcohol death rates are at a 14-year high.”

Track drug and alcohol treatment waiting times in your area

Mr Briggs wants the SNP to back his party’s Right to Recovery Bill.

“This legislation, which has the backing of experts, charities and those with lived experience, would ensure that every Scot can access the potentially life-saving treatment they need to tackle their addiction to alcohol or drugs,” he said.

A spokesman said the Scottish Government was “committed” to reducing alcohol-related harm.

He added: “We have asked Public Health Scotland to investigate the reduction in numbers for referrals to services, so we can fully understand the reasons behind this decline and take appropriate actions to address them.

“Last year £106 million was made available to Alcohol and Drugs Partnerships to support local and national initiatives to improve treatment, including £50 million to support National Mission priorities.”

