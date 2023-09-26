Malky Mackay says history shows Ross County can make Viaplay Cup mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay says history shows Ross County can make Viaplay Cup mark

The Dingwall club's manager has his eyes on the prize ahead of home quarter-final against Aberdeen. The Staggies lifted this trophy seven years ago.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Malky Mackay dares to dream of Hampden glory. Image: SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay dares to dream of Hampden glory. Image: SNS Group

Malky Mackay insists Ross County have every right to believe they can compete for the Viaplay Cup – because history is on their side.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s home quarter-final against Aberdeen, the Staggies manager only needs to look at the walls of the Global Energy Stadium to remind himself nothing is impossible.

That is because, under Jim McIntyre and Billy Dodds in March 2016, County went all the way to Hampden and lifted the League Cup by beating Hibs in the final, having knocked out Celtic in the semis.

Such glory is still a long way away, especially against the backdrop of County losing 4-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Holders, and last year’s treble-winners, Celtic, are already out of the cup after losing to  Kilmarnock in round two, which opens a window of opportunity for others.

Mackay led unfancied, second-tier Cardiff City to the English League Cup final in 2012 where they were a penalty shoot-out defeat away from stunning Liverpool.

And he is urging the Staggies to rise to the challenge against Aberdeen in Dingwall and book their berth in a Hampden semi-final.

He said: “County have done it before. It’s funny, because it’s on the wall – there’s a lovely big picture as I walk up the stairs every day.

“It was years ago, and I don’t know many people (who are) in the picture, but there is such happiness at seeing Ross County lifting one of Scotland’s national trophies.

“It was an incredible achievement.

“The fact that it’s not going to be Celtic against Rangers in the final – as much as sponsors generally will hate that – a lot of people who aren’t Celtic or Rangers fans love that.

“If a draw works out that someone gets to a final that maybe generally wouldn’t, that’s special.

Cardiff City’s run to final was ‘magic’

“At Cardiff, we got to the Carling Cup final, and the final four balls in the hat were Liverpool, Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Cardiff – two Premier League teams and two Championship teams.

“Everyone was praying that the balls came out the way they wanted, but they came out the way we wanted, which meant a Championship team was getting to a final.

“Sometimes the way these things go means that there is a path created, and that gets players to something that invariably they will never have again in their whole career.

“They are magic moments in football careers. Win or lose, you want to be out there, and I look back at that final with Cardiff which we lost on penalty kicks and think what an experience that was, even though I was devastated at the time.

The Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall where Aberdeen will face Ross County in the Viaplay Cup.
The Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall awaits the arrival of Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“I tell players to take these achievements over, because they are gone in the blink of an eye. You can think you will go again next year, but it’s naive.

“If you get to a cup final, or if you win a league, that might be the only thing you win in your whole career, so take it in.

“That’s an extra driver for us – beating Aberdeen on Wednesday night and getting to a semi-final at Hampden, which would be a huge occasion.”

Hampden was early-season target for County

County topped their Viaplay Cup group this season, ahead of Morton, Kelty Hearts, Stranraer and Edinburgh.

In round two, they dug deep to see off determined Championship hosts Airdrieonians 4-3 after extra-time. 

Mackay wanted his players to aim for reaching the national stadium and the last four at least, and they are now one win away from that goal.

He said: “It’s certainly something I’ve been very conscious of speaking to them about since day one of the Viaplay Cup.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.

“I want us to have a good charge this year. I’ve spoken about what happened in year one (cup campaign ruined by Covid in the County camp), and in year two we obviously got Celtic in the second round.

“We’ve got to a point now where we’re 90 minutes from Hampden, and right at the start of the season, when I was trying to get players to move up here, I was talking about going to play at Hampden for the first time in their careers to get that notch in their belt.

“It’s exciting, and as a player it’s one of those moments you just love.

“It should be the same for them now that we’ve got this game on Wednesday night and there’s the excitement of being 90 minutes away from playing at Hampden in a semi-final.”

