Cheers! Booze licence approved for Sugarbird wine bar at Union Terrace Gardens as opening nears

Plans for a new wine bar in the heart of Aberdeen have taken a step forward with the venue securing its alcohol licence.

Ruth and Alex Grahame of SugarBird Wines are preparing to branch out into the Burns Pavilion overlooking Union Terrace Gardens.

The couple’s second bar, SugarBird in the Gardens, is on track to open in November.

The pavilion is one of three buildings built as part of the major refurbishment of the sunken Victorian park.

Ruth and Alex already own the SugarBird Wines bar and shop on Union Grove.

Lots to look forward to at SugarBird in the Gardens

The two-storey Burns Pavilion will be transformed into a wine bar with an outdoor terrace and dedicated event space.

It will operate in a similar way to the couple’s existing venue, featuring wines from around the world and sharing platters for foodies to enjoy.

Tasting events are also expected to be hosted there in the future.

The lower floor of the pavilion will be available for hire for special events and celebrations such as weddings and conferences.

Meanwhile, up to 25 customers will be able to enjoy a glass of wine on the outdoor terraced area.

SugarBird ‘perfect operators’ for city centre venue

SugarBird’s application went before the local authority’s licensing board earlier today.

Solicitor David Scott spoke on behalf of the business.

He told board members that the bespoke wine retailer has “developed an enviable reputation in terms of the stock carried and quality of its wines”.

Mr Scott added: “They benefit from tremendous support from the people of Aberdeen, as evidenced by their recent crowd-funding campaign which saw them surpass their targets.”

Ruth and Alex had set a £100,000 target to get the city centre project off the ground which was backed by its loyal customers.

“They are the perfect operators for a new venue such as this,” he stated.

Fears ‘opportunists’ could smash wine glasses

However councillor Marie Boulton asked how SugarBird planned to supervise its outdoor area.

“I’m not suggesting their patrons will be rowdy, but obviously we always ask the question of others,” she said.

Ms Boulton also wanted reassurance that glasses used outside would be cleared “promptly” and not left lying empty over fears they could be smashed by “opportunists”.

She added: “Sometimes we have gone for plastic glasses outside but I think that will kill the vibe of the wine being served.”

She was told that as the external space is “not all that large” and would be monitored by staff at all times.

Ruth explained that a mobile waiter station would be manned while the premises is open, ensuring someone would always be there to keep an eye on the space.

Members of the board went on to unanimously approve the licence.