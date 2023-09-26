Cheers! Booze licence approved for Sugarbird wine bar at Union Terrace Gardens as opening nears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cheers! Booze licence approved for Sugarbird wine bar at Union Terrace Gardens as opening nears

Councillors granted the licence despite fears "opportunists" could smash wine glasses on the outdoor terrace.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Plans for the inside of the Burns pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens, the future home of SugarBird Wines. Image: Rebecca Lewis/SugarBird Wines

Plans for a new wine bar in the heart of Aberdeen have taken a step forward with the venue securing its alcohol licence.

Ruth and Alex Grahame of SugarBird Wines are preparing to branch out into the Burns Pavilion overlooking Union Terrace Gardens.

The couple’s second bar, SugarBird in the Gardens, is on track to open in November.

The pavilion is one of three buildings built as part of the major refurbishment of the sunken Victorian park.

Ruth and Alex already own the SugarBird Wines bar and shop on Union Grove.

Lots to look forward to at SugarBird in the Gardens

The two-storey Burns Pavilion will be transformed into a wine bar with an outdoor terrace and dedicated event space.

It will operate in a similar way to the couple’s existing venue, featuring wines from around the world and sharing platters for foodies to enjoy.

Tasting events are also expected to be hosted there in the future.

The planned outdoor terrace at Sugarbird at the Gardens. Image: mage: Tibbatts Abel/SugarBird Wines

The lower floor of the pavilion will be available for hire for special events and celebrations such as weddings and conferences.

Meanwhile, up to 25 customers will be able to enjoy a glass of wine on the outdoor terraced area.

SugarBird ‘perfect operators’ for city centre venue

SugarBird’s application went before the local authority’s licensing board earlier today.

Solicitor David Scott spoke on behalf of the business.

He told board members that the bespoke wine retailer has “developed an enviable reputation in terms of the stock carried and quality of its wines”.

The lower floor of SugarBird in the Gardens, which is expected to open in November. Image: Tibbatts Abel/SugarBird Wines

Mr Scott added: “They benefit from tremendous support from the people of Aberdeen, as evidenced by their recent crowd-funding campaign which saw them surpass their targets.”

Ruth and Alex had set a £100,000 target to get the city centre project off the ground which was backed by its loyal customers.

“They are the perfect operators for a new venue such as this,” he stated.

Fears ‘opportunists’ could smash wine glasses

However councillor Marie Boulton asked how SugarBird planned to supervise its outdoor area.

“I’m not suggesting their patrons will be rowdy, but obviously we always ask the question of others,” she said.

Customers will soon be able to enjoy a drink in the outdoor terrace of SugarBird in the Gardens. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Ms Boulton also wanted reassurance that glasses used outside would be cleared “promptly” and not left lying empty over fears they could be smashed by “opportunists”.

She added: “Sometimes we have gone for plastic glasses outside but I think that will kill the vibe of the wine being served.”

Sugarbird in the Gardens will overlook the recently refurbished Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

She was told that as the external space is “not all that large” and would be monitored by staff at all times.

Ruth explained that a mobile waiter station would be manned while the premises is open, ensuring someone would always be there to keep an eye on the space.

Members of the board went on to unanimously approve the licence.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation