Malky Mackay: Aberdeen could have seen red twice in Viaplay Cup win at Ross County

Malky Mackay insists Aberdeen could have been down to nine men in Wednesday’s Viaplay Cup quarter-final had VAR been in play, as he renewed his criticism of referee John Beaton.

The Dingwall club, who lost 2-1 against the Dons, are counting the cost of their cup defeat, with attacker Josh Sims sidelined due to a challenge made by the Reds’ Ryan Duncan.

Mackay also felt an ill-timed tackle by Pape Gueye on defender Josh Reid, which has left the full-back doubtful for the Premiership visit of Hearts on Saturday, could have led to a red card, too – had the technology been in action.

Sims leg was cut open badly, while Reid has a hairline fracture to his foot, with both players only checking out of hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning.

County were the team who had a man sent off in the tie, losing Jack Baldwin on 12 minutes due to a last-man challenge on Duk following Graeme Shinnie’s volleyed opener, before Ester Sokler made it 2-0 Aberdeen late on.

Kyle Turner’s penalty halved the deficit, but Barry Robson’s side got over the line to set up a semi-final against Hibs at Hampden in November.

‘Clumsy’ challenge merited red card

Speaking on Thursday, Mackay said: “Josh (Sims) got out of the hospital at 6.15am on Thursday. They have taken X-rays and stitched up inside and outside – it’s a really nasty one.

“Josh Reid’s X-ray was at 4.15am.

“I had the conversation with (the SFA’s head of referees’ operations) Crawford Allan because, in a game of cards, neither merited a booking. I found that incredible.

“Both players had to go to hospital until the early hours of the morning. One is definitely not playing on Saturday, the other’s a doubt.

“The referee’s feedback (to Crawford Allan) was he didn’t see the incidents.

“When I looked at the Josh Sims challenge, Ryan Duncan would be off with VAR. It is as clear as a bell, it’s clumsy and he’s off.

“I am not sure who it was in the challenge, maybe Pape Gueye, but that was also reckless.

“They could have had two sent off if we had VAR.”

Careful approach needed with Sims

Mackay says he can’t put a timescale on Sims’ comeback at this stage.

He said: “He will be out for the time of a healing process of a leg.

“It will come down to how muscle and skin heal. We have to be very careful with that.

“At the moment he can’t walk, but if he goes back into something very quickly, something can open, and infection gets in – then you are talking about something on a different scale. We have to be very careful.”

In contrast to his frustration over Sims and Reid, Mackay was delighted there were no muscle injuries sustained against Aberdeen, despite the Staggies being a man down for most of the night.

Baldwin ‘wears heart on his sleeve’

Wednesday’s game was not the first time skipper Baldwin has been dismissed in his County career, however, his manager thinks the benefits of his captain’s aggressive approach far outweigh the blow of occasional red cards.

He added: “The nature of Jack’s position and the aggressive way in which I want us to play – starting points I want our players to have in pressing the game – that means at times there are going to be spaces in behind.

“It is also his area of the pitch and the fact he is a very committed defender who wears his heart on his sleeve.

“He will be on the front foot more than someone who just looks after himself.

“He is a leader, captain and looks to help others, as well as himself. Sometimes that goes against you.

“I’ll take that 95 per cent of the time.

“He is someone who has been outstanding for me.

“I will take those absences because I have a character I want at the club, someone who leads from the front, off the field and at training every day.”