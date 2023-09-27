Aberdeen to face Hibernian in Viaplay Cup semi-final

Aberdeen will meet Hibernian in the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup.

Barry Robson’s men earned their place in the final four of the competition thanks to a 2-1 win against Ross County in Dingwall.

The Dons reached the semi-finals of the competition last season but were beaten 2-1 by Rangers after extra time.

They will meet Hibernian, who were 4-2 winners at home to St Mirren, on the weekend of November 4-5.

The other semi-final will see Hearts take on Rangers.

Hearts booked their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock on Tuesday, while Rangers ran out 4-0 winners at home to Livingston.