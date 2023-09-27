Aberdeen FC Aberdeen to face Hibernian in Viaplay Cup semi-final The Dons will take on Hibs on the weekend of November 4-5 with a place in the final at stake. By Danny Law September 27 2023, 10.09pm Share Aberdeen to face Hibernian in Viaplay Cup semi-final Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6198644/aberdeen-to-face-hibernian-in-the-semi-finals-of-viaplay-cup1/ Copy Link Hibernian's Josh Campbell (R) and Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibernian. Image: SNS. Aberdeen will meet Hibernian in the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup. Barry Robson’s men earned their place in the final four of the competition thanks to a 2-1 win against Ross County in Dingwall. The Dons reached the semi-finals of the competition last season but were beaten 2-1 by Rangers after extra time. They will meet Hibernian, who were 4-2 winners at home to St Mirren, on the weekend of November 4-5. We have been drawn to play Hibernian in the Semi-Final of the #ViaplayCup. The tie will be played on the weekend of 4th & 5th November at Hampden Park. pic.twitter.com/icyEodU9z7 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) September 27, 2023 The other semi-final will see Hearts take on Rangers. Hearts booked their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock on Tuesday, while Rangers ran out 4-0 winners at home to Livingston.