George Harmon admits Josh Sims injury is a major blow for Ross County

George Harmon says Ross County team-mate Josh Sims will be a big miss after suffering an injury against Aberdeen in midweek.

Attacker Sims, who scored the winning penalty in the incredible Premiership play-off final at Partick Thistle in June, was carried off on a stretcher following a challenge by Dons midfielder Ryan Duncan in the Dons’ 2-1 Viaplay Cup quarter-final victory in Dingwall.

He required stitches after suffering a nasty cut to his leg with the former Southampton player out for the foreseeable future.

No action was taken by referee John Beaton, which has drawn stinging criticism from home manager Malky Mackay.

Sims has defensive qualities too

Left-sided defender Harmon is a big fan of Sims, who proves his worth tracking back as well as trying to open opponents up at the other end of the park.

Harmon said: “He’s a great player and when he does play in the team you can see his qualities going forward.

“He also probably doesn’t get the recognition he deserves for what he does out of possession on the defensive side.

“Coming on and starting games, he’s been showing how quick and agile he is.

“He’s a hard-working player and he will be a big miss.”

Josh Reid adds healthy competition

The return of Josh Reid from Coventry City this summer added another rival for the jersey at the back, but Harmon, who can also play in midfield, feels they are bringing the best out of each other.

He said: “It is healthy competition. Last season there probably wasn’t as much competition for me, especially with Ben Purrington being injured.

“Josh has come in and we’re pushing each other to be the best professionals we can be.

“I just have to work hard on the training pitch and in games, and hopefully keep my place.

“Nothing was really spoken about in the summer, but everyone knew there was going to be more competition.

“Josh is a really good players and we’re just pushing each other to be the best we can be and fight for that left-back position.”

Harmon points towards the positives

On Sunday, County slipped to a 4-0 loss at Aberdeen to fall to seventh position in the league.

That was followed by a quarter-final defeat to the Dons in the Viaplay Cup, although an early red card for captain Jack Baldwin didn’t help their cause.

Going into Saturday’s home clash with Hearts, who sit above them on goal difference, the former Oxford City player backs the side to strike back.

He said: “We have got to learn from the mistakes in the last two games.

“We also need to take the positives from this season and take that into the game on Saturday.

“The character in the group has been great this season. The new lads coming in as well as those here from last season.

“It’s a tight-knit group and we are all pushing in the same direction. We need to carry that on throughout the season.

“You will lose games, but we want to win as many as we can, and we want to take that into the Hearts game.”