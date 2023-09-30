George Harmon admits Josh Sims injury is a major blow for Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Harmon admits Josh Sims injury is a major blow for Ross County

Forward faces spell on the sidelines following an injury sustained against Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ross County's George Harmon, right, challenges Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Ross County's George Harmon, right, challenges Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

George Harmon says Ross County team-mate Josh Sims will be a big miss after suffering an injury against Aberdeen in midweek.

Attacker Sims, who scored the winning penalty in the incredible Premiership play-off final at Partick Thistle in June, was carried off on a stretcher following a challenge by Dons midfielder Ryan Duncan in the Dons’ 2-1 Viaplay Cup quarter-final victory in Dingwall.  

He required stitches after suffering a nasty cut to his leg with the former Southampton player out for the foreseeable future.

No action was taken by referee John Beaton, which has drawn stinging criticism from home manager Malky Mackay.

George Harmon in action against Aidrie in the second round of the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS Group

Sims has defensive qualities too

Left-sided defender Harmon is a big fan of Sims, who proves his worth tracking back as well as trying to open opponents up at the other end of the park.

Harmon said: “He’s a great player and when he does play in the team you can see his qualities going forward.

“He also probably doesn’t get the recognition he deserves for what he does out of possession on the defensive side.

“Coming on and starting games, he’s been showing how quick and agile he is.

“He’s a hard-working player and he will be a big miss.”

Ross County’s Josh Reid competes for a jersey with George Harmon. Image: SNS

Josh Reid adds healthy competition

The return of Josh Reid from Coventry City this summer added another rival for the jersey at the back, but Harmon, who can also play in midfield, feels they are bringing the best out of each other.

He said: “It is healthy competition. Last season there probably wasn’t as much competition for me, especially with Ben Purrington being injured.

“Josh has come in and we’re pushing each other to be the best professionals we can be.

“I just have to work hard on the training pitch and in games, and hopefully keep my place.

“Nothing was really spoken about in the summer, but everyone knew there was going to be more competition.

“Josh is a really good players and we’re just pushing each other to be the best we can be and fight for that left-back position.”

Harmon points towards the positives

On Sunday, County slipped to a 4-0 loss at Aberdeen to fall to seventh position in the league.

That was followed by a quarter-final defeat to the Dons in the Viaplay Cup, although an early red card for captain Jack Baldwin didn’t help their cause.

Going into Saturday’s home clash with Hearts, who sit above them on goal difference, the former Oxford City player backs the side to strike back.

He said: “We have got to learn from the mistakes in the last two games.

“We also need to take the positives from this season and take that into the game on Saturday.

Ross County’s George Harmon takes on Edinburgh City’s Keaghan Jacobs during the group stages of the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS Group

“The character in the group has been great this season. The new lads coming in as well as those here from last season.

“It’s a tight-knit group and we are all pushing in the same direction. We need to carry that on throughout the season.

“You will lose games, but we want to win as many as we can, and we want to take that into the Hearts game.”

