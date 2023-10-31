Ross County’s Kyle Turner targets starting spot in Premiership visit to Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s Kyle Turner targets starting spot in Premiership visit to Hibs

Midfield ace has the spark to open up defences as Staggies third successive away game takes them to Edinburgh.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Kyle Turner (left) and St Johnstone's Sam McClelland. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Ross County's Kyle Turner (left) and St Johnstone's Sam McClelland. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

Livewire midfielder Kyle Turner is urging manager Malky Mackay to pitch him in from the start against Hibs as Ross County hunt down three precious points in the capital.

The summer signing from Partick Thistle has so far started seven games and come off the bench seven times across all competitions.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old was put on at the start of the second half at Motherwell, replacing Yan Dhanda, with the score at 0-0.

His impact was swift as he had Well on the ropes, and lined up Eamonn Brophy for the opener on 65 minutes, had a shot blocked and was close with a free-kick.

Simon Murray made it 2-0 before a Mika Biereth spot-kick opened the door for the Steelmen.

Victor Loturi’s well-taken first league goal should have wrapped up the win for the Staggies, however, late goals from Conor Wilkinson and Luca Ross sealed a 3-3 draw, which kept County second-bottom on goal difference. 

Turner provided a creative spark

Mackay turned to Turner to help County provide that spark – and the ex-Thistle star hopes his 45-minute display will put him in the frame to face Hibs, who are just one point in front of them.

He said: “At half-time, the manager spoke to me and said the final product had been a bit poor, even though we had a few big chances.

“He asked the team to take more care in the final third and, thankfully, I came on and managed to add a bit to it and set up Eamonn Brophy for the first goal.

“The gaffer has given me the chance to come on at half-time to try and change the game.

“I just tried to do that.

“I want to provide goals and assists in this team, and hopefully if I am called upon from the start on Tuesday, I can do the same.”

Ross County’s Kyle Turner celebrates after scoring against Airdrie in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS Group.

Turner – ‘Everybody needs to chip in’

Whether playing from the start, or asked to make a difference as a substitute, Turner said it is crucial for all of County’s players to be ready to perform as it’s very much a squad game.

He said: “The manager has said we need to be ready as we can be called upon at any time.

“There were a few changes again on Saturday. We’re on the road for the third time in a week after going to Dundee and Motherwell. It’s a lot of travelling and a lot of minutes. Everybody needs to chip in.

“We left the changing room at Fir Park knowing Hibs at Easter Road will be another tough game.

“Hibs drew 0-0 with Celtic at home at the weekend, so we know it will be tough. It always is when you go there.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay made three starting changes at Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Fifth-place opportunity for Staggies

A County win over Hibs on Tuesday would fire them into fifth spot ahead of the five other top-flight matches 24 hours later.

Even a draw would see them overtake Aberdeen by one point and match Livingston’s tally of 10 points.

Turner, with three County goals to his name this term, has the belief the Dingwall side have enough quality to be a match for most of their Premiership opponents.

He added: “We can take confidence from the way we played for most of the game at Motherwell.

“We kept the ball and moved it well. We also changed our shape and it helped – we got a few boys further forward.

“If we play like that, we will be a match for many teams in this league.”

County are seeking their first victory since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park almost a month ago, while Hibs are looking for their third victory in eight games under new boss Nick Montgomery, whose only loss so far came at Ibrox.

