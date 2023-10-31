Ross County’s Kyle Turner targets starting spot in Premiership visit to Hibs

Livewire midfielder Kyle Turner is urging manager Malky Mackay to pitch him in from the start against Hibs as Ross County hunt down three precious points in the capital.

The summer signing from Partick Thistle has so far started seven games and come off the bench seven times across all competitions.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old was put on at the start of the second half at Motherwell, replacing Yan Dhanda, with the score at 0-0.

His impact was swift as he had Well on the ropes, and lined up Eamonn Brophy for the opener on 65 minutes, had a shot blocked and was close with a free-kick.

Simon Murray made it 2-0 before a Mika Biereth spot-kick opened the door for the Steelmen.

Victor Loturi’s well-taken first league goal should have wrapped up the win for the Staggies, however, late goals from Conor Wilkinson and Luca Ross sealed a 3-3 draw, which kept County second-bottom on goal difference.

🐺 Eamonn Brophy opened the scoring in yesterday’s draw with Motherwell, netting his first league goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/Ej5LjWLNw1 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) October 29, 2023

Turner provided a creative spark

Mackay turned to Turner to help County provide that spark – and the ex-Thistle star hopes his 45-minute display will put him in the frame to face Hibs, who are just one point in front of them.

He said: “At half-time, the manager spoke to me and said the final product had been a bit poor, even though we had a few big chances.

“He asked the team to take more care in the final third and, thankfully, I came on and managed to add a bit to it and set up Eamonn Brophy for the first goal.

“The gaffer has given me the chance to come on at half-time to try and change the game.

“I just tried to do that.

“I want to provide goals and assists in this team, and hopefully if I am called upon from the start on Tuesday, I can do the same.”

Turner – ‘Everybody needs to chip in’

Whether playing from the start, or asked to make a difference as a substitute, Turner said it is crucial for all of County’s players to be ready to perform as it’s very much a squad game.

He said: “The manager has said we need to be ready as we can be called upon at any time.

“There were a few changes again on Saturday. We’re on the road for the third time in a week after going to Dundee and Motherwell. It’s a lot of travelling and a lot of minutes. Everybody needs to chip in.

“We left the changing room at Fir Park knowing Hibs at Easter Road will be another tough game.

“Hibs drew 0-0 with Celtic at home at the weekend, so we know it will be tough. It always is when you go there.”

Fifth-place opportunity for Staggies

A County win over Hibs on Tuesday would fire them into fifth spot ahead of the five other top-flight matches 24 hours later.

Even a draw would see them overtake Aberdeen by one point and match Livingston’s tally of 10 points.

Turner, with three County goals to his name this term, has the belief the Dingwall side have enough quality to be a match for most of their Premiership opponents.

He added: “We can take confidence from the way we played for most of the game at Motherwell.

“We kept the ball and moved it well. We also changed our shape and it helped – we got a few boys further forward.

“If we play like that, we will be a match for many teams in this league.”

County are seeking their first victory since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park almost a month ago, while Hibs are looking for their third victory in eight games under new boss Nick Montgomery, whose only loss so far came at Ibrox.