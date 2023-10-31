Eight people appear in court over alleged Castlegate attack in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eight people appear in court over alleged Castlegate attack in Aberdeen

By David McPhee
Eight people appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over an alleged assault in the Castlegate, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Eight people have appeared in court over an alleged group assault in Aberdeen that sent two people to hospital.

It is understood that police received a report just after 11pm on September 30 this year that around a dozen people were punching and kicking a man in the Castlegate.

Another woman was also violently set upon by two people, it’s claimed.

Dylan Duncan and Brandon Emslie, both 21, and Lisa Steppie, 24, all appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with assault to permanent disfigurement and an additional single charge of assault.

Grant Corbett, 26, Alexander-Bruce Craigon, 18, Logan McMillan, 19, Nicholas Simmers, 28, and Scott Steppie, 30, also appeared charged with assault.

All made no plea and were released on bail.

Video recorded by member of public

A video recording of the alleged attack was made by a member of the public and has been handed to police.

Further CCTV footage has also been obtained from two pubs on the Castlegate – The Carlton Bar and Portals.

It’s believed to show an argument between a woman and a group of males outside the Carlton Bar, which then progresses to the middle of the Castlegate.

Soon after, another man attempts to intervene and he is then set upon by around 12 other males, who are understood to land a series of blows and kicks to his head and body.

Man and woman taken to ARI

A number of people were able to be identified by police thanks to the homemade video recording and the CCTV.

As a result of the alleged assault, a man and a woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It is understood the male was treated for ligament damage and may need surgery at a later date.

All eight accused, who live in either Aberdeen or around Aberdeenshire, will appear in court at a later date.

