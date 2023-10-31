Eight people appear in court over alleged Castlegate attack in Aberdeen

Eight people have appeared in court over an alleged group assault in Aberdeen that sent two people to hospital.

It is understood that police received a report just after 11pm on September 30 this year that around a dozen people were punching and kicking a man in the Castlegate.

Another woman was also violently set upon by two people, it’s claimed.

Dylan Duncan and Brandon Emslie, both 21, and Lisa Steppie, 24, all appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with assault to permanent disfigurement and an additional single charge of assault.

Grant Corbett, 26, Alexander-Bruce Craigon, 18, Logan McMillan, 19, Nicholas Simmers, 28, and Scott Steppie, 30, also appeared charged with assault.

All made no plea and were released on bail.

Video recorded by member of public

A video recording of the alleged attack was made by a member of the public and has been handed to police.

Further CCTV footage has also been obtained from two pubs on the Castlegate – The Carlton Bar and Portals.

It’s believed to show an argument between a woman and a group of males outside the Carlton Bar, which then progresses to the middle of the Castlegate.

Soon after, another man attempts to intervene and he is then set upon by around 12 other males, who are understood to land a series of blows and kicks to his head and body.

Man and woman taken to ARI

A number of people were able to be identified by police thanks to the homemade video recording and the CCTV.

As a result of the alleged assault, a man and a woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It is understood the male was treated for ligament damage and may need surgery at a later date.

All eight accused, who live in either Aberdeen or around Aberdeenshire, will appear in court at a later date.

