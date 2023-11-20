Ross County confirm return of Derek Adams for third spell as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County confirm return of Derek Adams for third spell as manager

Morecambe earlier confirmed the 48-year-old boss had left to "pursue an opportunity elsewhere".

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson, left, new boss Derek Adams, centre, and chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: Ross County.
Derek Adams has been confirmed as Ross County’s new manager, returning for a third spell with the Staggies.

The 48-year-old left English League Two side Morecambe to replace Malky Mackay in Dingwall.

Reports on Sunday night suggested Adams was County chairman Roy MacGregor’s top target and that the appointment was imminent.

This morning, Morecambe released a statement confirming their boss was moving on, with County then scheduling a press conference for Monday tea time to unveil Adams.

Just as that press conference kicked off, County confirmed Adams’ return on their official website, with a statement saying: “Ross County Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of new manager, Derek Adams.

“Derek joins the club for his third spell in the role, having spent 9 years managing in England with Morecambe, Bradford City and Plymouth Argyle.

“Derek has previously managed over 250 games for Ross County, leading the club to promotion and the league title in the 2011/12 season, winning PFA Scotland’s manager of the year award in the same year.

“The backroom staff will all remain at the club in their respective roles.”

Within the statement, County chief executive Steven Ferguson added: “We are delighted to welcome Derek Adams back to Ross County Football Club.

“He returns following a successful period in England and has led over 700 games as a manager across his career.

“He knows the Highlands and our club well.

“We look forward to seeing him build on the solid foundations laid by Malky and his staff over the last two years and believe that Derek inherits a talented playing squad that are capable of being successful in the SPFL.”

Kilmarnock clash first up for Adams

Adams was previously in charge of County from 2007 to 2010 and 2011 to 2014.

He guided the club to the First Division title and into the top-flight in 2012, and the Second Division title in 2008, as well as the Scottish Cup final in 2010.

Derek Adams in charge of Ross County in August 2009. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The ex-Aberdeen midfielder spent four years in charge at Plymouth Argyle, which included a promotion to League One. He left the club in April 2019 and took over at Morecambe later that year.

He steered the club to promotion from League Two for the first time in their history in 2021 before leaving to take charge of Bradford City. He was sacked by Bradford in February 2022 and returned to Morecambe later that month.

Mackay was sacked by County last Wednesday, with the team just above the Premiership’s rock-bottom side Livingston on goal difference. 

County’s last win was a 1-0 victory at Kilmarnock on September 2, with Killie also their opponents in the league this Saturday, which will be Adams’ third dugout debut for the Dingwall club.

