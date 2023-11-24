How an Elgin games designer made his dream to work in the gaming industry a reality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How an Elgin games designer made his dream to work in the gaming industry a reality

James Hair lifts the lid on his journey into the industry and a game which he has created in his spare time.

By Sean McAngus
James Hair's journey into the game industry has been action packed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
James Hair's journey into the game industry has been action packed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Since the age of 12, James Hair has enjoyed creating computer games.

The avid gamer has a First Class Honours BA in Computer and Video Games from Solent University in Southampton.

His dream of working in the gaming industry became a reality when he landed a job at Broadsword Interactive in Wales.

He spent three years there working on several Wii, DS and PS2 games.

But uncertainty struck as the firm plummeted into liquidation.

James Hair is delighted with his own single and multiplayer, open-world building and crafting game Woodfel. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

In 2009, he relocated to Elgin to join game developer Hunted Cow Studios based on South Street.

Now 14 years on, he is thriving as the firm’s lead 3D artist.

The 40-year-old’s journey into the gaming industry has certainly been eventful.

James has always been passionate about gaming. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

James said: “I have always been a big gamer.

“I have been making games as soon as I could play them as a youngster.

“I remember having a BBC Micro computer and Amiga 500 console with games on them.

“It was always my dream to have a career in gaming.”

The BBC Micro (1981)  Image: Shutterstock

He added: “In Southampton at university, I learned about the theory behind games and 3D modelling packages which helps you produce assets for games.

“Now at Hunted Cow, it is great to have a lot of responsibility and input into the games we work on as the lead 3D artist.

“My main role is implementing the concept art and turn it into 3D art.

“I have a team of 3D artists who specialises in different things like characters and environments.”

Retro gaming in the form of a Commodore Amiga 500 Plus. Image: Shutterstock

Growth of game designing in Moray

Since his arrival in Elgin, James has watched the rise of people developing games.

He added: “I have been at Hunted Cow for 14 years and when I first joined they were the only firm.

“Now there are others who started their own firms.

“It is nice to see a growing number of people interested in video game and software development in the area.”

South Street in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Game created with some inspiration  from Minecraft

Sandbox game Woodfel has been released.

Meanwhile outside his day job, he has released a game called Woodfel on game platform Steam.

The game puts players into an untamed fantasy land where they can gather resources to craft equipment, battle enemies and creatures, and build enormous structures.

Tower in the game at night.

So far, it has had 600 downloads with players as far afield as America and Russia.

James said: “I have worked on Woodfel for years.

“It started as a smaller in scope game then I added more to it like multiplayer and then it snowballed from there.

“I created it in my spare time.

“I enjoy playing World of Warcraft and watching Lord of Rings so fantasy games have always appealed to me.

“Minecraft provided some inspiration for the game.”

Desert temple in the game.

