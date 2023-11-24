How an Elgin games designer made his dream to work in the gaming industry a reality

Since the age of 12, James Hair has enjoyed creating computer games.

The avid gamer has a First Class Honours BA in Computer and Video Games from Solent University in Southampton.

His dream of working in the gaming industry became a reality when he landed a job at Broadsword Interactive in Wales.

He spent three years there working on several Wii, DS and PS2 games.

But uncertainty struck as the firm plummeted into liquidation.

In 2009, he relocated to Elgin to join game developer Hunted Cow Studios based on South Street.

Now 14 years on, he is thriving as the firm’s lead 3D artist.

The 40-year-old’s journey into the gaming industry has certainly been eventful.

James said: “I have always been a big gamer.

“I have been making games as soon as I could play them as a youngster.

“I remember having a BBC Micro computer and Amiga 500 console with games on them.

“It was always my dream to have a career in gaming.”

He added: “In Southampton at university, I learned about the theory behind games and 3D modelling packages which helps you produce assets for games.

“Now at Hunted Cow, it is great to have a lot of responsibility and input into the games we work on as the lead 3D artist.

“My main role is implementing the concept art and turn it into 3D art.

“I have a team of 3D artists who specialises in different things like characters and environments.”

Growth of game designing in Moray

Since his arrival in Elgin, James has watched the rise of people developing games.

He added: “I have been at Hunted Cow for 14 years and when I first joined they were the only firm.

“Now there are others who started their own firms.

“It is nice to see a growing number of people interested in video game and software development in the area.”

Game created with some inspiration from Minecraft

Meanwhile outside his day job, he has released a game called Woodfel on game platform Steam.

The game puts players into an untamed fantasy land where they can gather resources to craft equipment, battle enemies and creatures, and build enormous structures.

So far, it has had 600 downloads with players as far afield as America and Russia.

James said: “I have worked on Woodfel for years.

“It started as a smaller in scope game then I added more to it like multiplayer and then it snowballed from there.

“I created it in my spare time.

“I enjoy playing World of Warcraft and watching Lord of Rings so fantasy games have always appealed to me.

“Minecraft provided some inspiration for the game.”