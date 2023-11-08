Will Nightingale keen to extend Ross County stay beyond new year

Will Nightingale has expressed a desire to extend his stay at Ross County beyond the new year.

Defender Nightingale was one of 10 summer arrivals, after joining on an initial six-month loan deal from AFC Wimbledon.

Nightingale had spent his entire playing career with the Dons up until that point, racking up 204 appearances.

The 28-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Staggies so far, despite twice being sidelined with a thigh niggle.

Having now overcome that issue, Nightingale has come on as a substitute in County’s last two Premiership matches against Hibernian and Celtic.

Nightingale has indicated to manager Malky Mackay that he is keen to remain in Dingwall beyond his current deal.

The Staggies boss insists the ball is in Wimbledon’s court however, with further talks planned next month.

Mackay said: “We had that chat on Tuesday – his deal is up in January and we had a good catch up. He is really enjoying his time here, and he would like to stay on.

“That’s obviously not in our gift to give, because obviously Wimbledon come into that.

“We will have a conversation with Wimbledon, but we will probably give it another few weeks because we won’t know the lie of the land until December.

“But he is really keen to stay.”

Leadership credentials impress Staggies boss

Nightingale, who is a previous Wimbledon captain, has partnered both skipper Jack Baldwin and Ryan Leak in the heart of County’s defence this season.

Mackay says he would welcome the chance to retain Nightingale’s services, having been impressed by the leadership qualities he has shown both on and off the park.

Mackay added: “He thinks he has been a bit stop-start with a couple of his injuries, and that he’s not really been able to give his best.

“On the other hand, I think he has been terrific at the club.

“I know he has been frustrated because of a couple of little thigh niggles, but I can see why he has been captain of Wimbledon and been at the club since he was six years old, and played the number of games he has in English football.

“He’s an absolute leader. He has already become a great ambassador for our club, with the way he has acted and some of the things he has been out to on behalf of the club.

“On the pitch as well, every time he plays for me I can see why we brought him in, and why I think he will do great for the club.

“I would love to have him here until the end of the season. He’s a good guy and another one I want to represent this club.”