Will Nightingale keen to extend Ross County stay beyond new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Will Nightingale keen to extend Ross County stay beyond new year

Defender Nightingale is on loan with the Dingwall side from AFC Wimbledon.

By Andy Skinner
Will Nightingale in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale in action against Celtic. Image: SNS

Will Nightingale has expressed a desire to extend his stay at Ross County beyond the new year.

Defender Nightingale was one of 10 summer arrivals, after joining on an initial six-month loan deal from AFC Wimbledon.

Nightingale had spent his entire playing career with the Dons up until that point, racking up 204 appearances.

The 28-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Staggies so far, despite twice being sidelined with a thigh niggle.

Will Nightingale in action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Having now overcome that issue, Nightingale has come on as a substitute in County’s last two Premiership matches against Hibernian and Celtic.

Nightingale has indicated to manager Malky Mackay that he is keen to remain in Dingwall beyond his current deal.

The Staggies boss insists the ball is in Wimbledon’s court however, with further talks planned next month.

Mackay said: “We had that chat on Tuesday – his deal is up in January and we had a good catch up. He is really enjoying his time here, and he would like to stay on.

“That’s obviously not in our gift to give, because obviously Wimbledon come into that.

Will Nightingale in action against Celtic. Image: SNS

“We will have a conversation with Wimbledon, but we will probably give it another few weeks because we won’t know the lie of the land until December.

“But he is really keen to stay.”

Leadership credentials impress Staggies boss

Nightingale, who is a previous Wimbledon captain, has partnered both skipper Jack Baldwin and Ryan Leak in the heart of County’s defence this season.

Mackay says he would welcome the chance to retain Nightingale’s services, having been impressed by the leadership qualities he has shown both on and off the park.

Mackay added: “He thinks he has been a bit stop-start with a couple of his injuries, and that he’s not really been able to give his best.

Will Nightingale. Image: SNS

“On the other hand, I think he has been terrific at the club.

“I know he has been frustrated because of a couple of little thigh niggles, but I can see why he has been captain of Wimbledon and been at the club since he was six years old, and played the number of games he has in English football.

“He’s an absolute leader. He has already become a great ambassador for our club, with the way he has acted and some of the things he has been out to on behalf of the club.

“On the pitch as well, every time he plays for me I can see why we brought him in, and why I think he will do great for the club.

“I would love to have him here until the end of the season. He’s a good guy and another one I want to represent this club.”

More from Ross County

Scott Allardice in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay says Scott Allardice showing he belongs in Premiership
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibs. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Time for Barry Robson to focus on the positives - not fixture…
George Robesten in action for Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.
George Robesten reflects on journey from rugby, to youth football in Shetland, to fringes…
James Brown protests his red card for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: An inevitable outcome despite Ross Laidlaw's heroics
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw says stellar goalkeeping display came as no consolation in Ross County's defeat…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay hails character of 10-man Ross County in defeat to Celtic
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda relishing chance to continue Ross County progress with statement result against Celtic
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to make final stages count
Alfie Bavidige, left, scoring for Aberdeen against Brora rangers in this season's PFL Trust Trophy. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen and Ross County players score Under-19s European Championship call-ups
Jordan White celebrates netting against Celtic in 2021. Image: SNS
Late drama in Dingwall: Five of Ross County's most memorable tussles with Celtic

Conversation