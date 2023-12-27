Iain Maciver: Wee bit of snow and rain in Aviemore does not a white Christmas make

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iain Maciver: Wee bit of snow and rain in Aviemore does not a white Christmas make

The question everyone's asking post-Christmas is whether it snowed in Tomintoul on Monday.

River Luineag flowing into Loch Morlich in Cairngorms National Park. Image: Jan Holm/Shutterstock
By Iain Maciver

We had a quiet one, thank you for asking.

We had read about this excellent idea of inviting people round on the big day and charging them for Christmas dinner with us. Two weeks ago we sent out 45 invitations.

We borrowed tables and turkeys and we were going to put our guests upstairs, under the stairs and in the shed. People up and down the country do it. Great idea to make a few bob.

Most people we know here on Lewis were invited. We sent them our bank account details so they could transfer £80 a head, including prosecco and crackers, and asked them to pay by December 1. Sadly, no one was able to make it. Everyone we know seemed to be either working or had accepted other invitations. We learned a big lesson from that. Next year, we will send out the invitations earlier.

Meanwhile, if you would like a pail of leftovers for £20, get in touch. If your pail doesn’t have a breast or a leg, four parsnips, six roasties and six pigs in blankets, you may get a refund. No question.

Shovelling snow in Newmachar on December 23. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

My question now is whether it snowed in Tomintoul on Monday. Last week, it was being said that would have made it an official White Christmas, as it is the place most likely to get a flurry on the birthday of our lord and saviour. The weatherman made a hash of pronouncing it again. There is no tool in Tomintoul. It is Tom-in-towel. Everyone knows that.

The Met Office now says that, as some snow and rain fell in Aviemore, it was a white one. Really? One swallow doth not a summer make. Is that the actual test?

The generosity of Scrooge was tested in the 1951 film of the same name with Alastair Sim. We had pre-recorded it beforehand, so we slouched watching it after Christmas dinner in our multicoloured jumpers.

Do you remember that bit where the Ghost of Christmas Past opens the window by gesturing upwards? Mrs X was amazed. She said: “They must have had CGI back in the 1950s. Who knew?” I shook my head. Computer generated imaging in the ’50s? I said: “In the ’50s? Actually, they did. That window went up because of CGI, right enough – a cable-grabbing individual.”

WhatsApp with all these untrustworthy politicians?

We also learned in 2023 that trustworthiness in politicians is directly linked to their ability to back up their WhatsApp messages. If they are using the app for official business, that is something they are already supposed to do. Rubbish politicians either can’t be bothered to do that, or deliberately wipe them to frustrate anyone questioning their actions.

Yet, at the moment, there are no consequences for those in power who think they can do what they want. Who would pass such laws? Not rubbish politicians, that’s for sure.

Neither the Scottish Government nor the UK Government seem keen to make it a criminal offence, as it can be in other areas of public life. The reason is, undoubtedly, that they, too, have broken the rules, and possibly continue to break them.

Any politicians or government official who hinders accountability is not part of the solution, but part of the problem

Whether it is disgraced former PM Boris Johnson, Nicola Sturgeon or Humza Yousaf, they all have serious questions to answer. The answers seem to range from Boris saying his messages disappeared and came back but not all of them, to Humza’s excuse that he had already handed over what he had – even if they were not all of them.

Supporters claim these politicos did the right thing by setting their apps to delete messages after seven days in case devices fell into the wrong hands. Interesting defence, except that smartphones nowadays already have safeguards, from passwords and thumbprint verifications to facial recognition.

My own view is that this is a case of bad leadership. Any politicians or government official who hinders accountability is not part of the solution, but part of the problem.

Will political promises made in 2023 be kept in 2024 and beyond? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The problem for us all now is how both governments will perform in 2024. The SNP has been in power for so long and its politicians are still bleating for us to give them a chance.

They say governments always leave the treats to the electorate until close to the election. They reckon people will forget how rubbish they have been in the previous years. It’s one disaster after another.

Good grief, it’s New Year on Monday. New year, new disasters.

We must be positive, though. Every year on Hogmanay, when everyone’s counting down the final 10 seconds to ring in the new year, I get up off the couch and stand.

I stand there and raise my left leg and just leave it raised for a little while until the countdown finishes and midnight strikes. That way, I am sure I always start New Year off on the right foot.

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

