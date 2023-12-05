Yan Dhanda already striking strong understanding with new Ross County boss Derek Adams

Ross County’s Yan Dhanda believes he is already striking up a strong understanding with recently-appointed manager Derek Adams.

Following the departure of Malky Mackay, who brought Dhanda to Dingwall from Swansea City in summer 2022, Adams was drafted in for a third spell in charge at Victoria Park last month.

His reign is off to a fine start, with the Staggies having taken four points from his first two games against Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

Midfielder Dhanda insists he is savouring his role within Adams’ side.

He said: “He’s been clear, especially with me. I know where he wants me and what he wants me to do.

“I feel like he appreciates what I do for the team and I’ve just got to keep showing to him what I’m capable of bringing to the team on the pitch.

“I’m looking to be as expressive in my play as possible and obviously create chances, scoring goals and assisting goals.

“I just need to keep doing that in matches, but the messages he is giving are so clear.

“I know what he wants from me.”

Staggies aiming to continue fine start under Adams

County take on Motherwell tonight, in their third home fixture on the trot.

A victory for the Staggies would see them leapfrog an eighth-placed Steelmen side which has not triumphed since September.

Dhanda insists the way his side has performed in their opening two matches under Adams ought to give them confidence.

He added: “I’ve always said, apart from Celtic and Rangers given how big they are, there is nothing in the league.

“But the rest of the league, it doesn’t matter which name it is. Anyone can go anywhere and get a result.

“Us beating St Mirren, who are third in the league, proved that. We looked the much better team through the whole of the game.

“The week before, we should have beaten Kilmarnock.

“I don’t think it matters who we play outside the Old Firm. After Celtic and Rangers it is anyone’s league.

“The lads just have to believe that, because I do. If we believe that, we can go anywhere this season.”

Dhanda continuing push for international recognition

Earlier this year, England-born Dhanda spoke of his desire to overcome legislation which is currently preventing him from representing the India national team.

Dhanda has Indian heritage through his father, which qualifies him to play for both nations.

Having been on the books of Liverpool as a youth player, Dhanda was capped by England up to under-17 level. He made the switch to County 18 months ago, after spending four years with Swansea.

Indian law prevents overseas citizens from representing the nation in any sporting events however, while dual citizenship is also not permitted.

It would mean Dhanda would require to give up his UK passport and relocate to India in order to play for the national team, under current regulations.

Dhanda has been pushing the Indian authorities for a change in ruling and although he has yet to make a breakthrough, he says national team head coach Igor Stimac is firmly behind his case.

The 24-year-old said: “The India national team manager actually messages me quite often on WhatsApp and we speak.

“He’s trying to push it. He wants me to go over there and play for him.

“It would be massive for me to do that, and represent my country.

“It is still a work in progress, but there’s been nothing further forward at the moment. I’m hopeful.

“The manager really wants me to be part of his squad.

“He was Croatia manager before India and is quite a big name.

“He texts me quite a lot to keep me in the loop with what’s happening. He’s really pushing for it, so hopefully soon with the important games coming up there will be good news.”