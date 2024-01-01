Ross County fans at forefront of new year message from CEO Steven Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County fans at forefront of new year message from CEO Steven Ferguson

The Staggies chief reflects on a "rollercoaster" 2023 as he looks ahead with optimism under new manager Derek Adams.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson kicked off 2024 with a heartfelt thanks to the Premiership club’s loyal supporters.

The Dingwall side’s fans travel across the country to back their team and have been rewarded with being in the upper-tier of Scottish football in all but one year since 2012.

Within his new year message, Ferguson expressed his pride at being at the helm of a club capable of delivering much, sometimes against the odds.

Coming less than a week since the treacherous weather saw their game at Rangers postponed and the team and fans having to turn back on the A9, he said: “It’s been said before, but I will say it again football without supporters just isn’t football.

“I understand that sometimes it’s a tough gig supporting Ross County Football Club, the central belt bias, the early starts, the late nights and the dreaded A9 would be enough to put many other supporters off but not the Staggies Army.

“You continually support your/our club home and away, through the good the bad and the ugly, but for every single one of us involved at Ross County Football Club it is this support we appreciate the most and I can’t thank you enough for doing so.

‘Optimism and a sense of purpose’

“I will be the first to say that I/we don’t always get everything right, but I can say honestly, it’s not for the want of trying!

“As we embark on the new year, I am filled with optimism and a sense of purpose. Our collective goal of success, both on and off the pitch, remains at the forefront of our endeavours.

“To provide a club that our supporters, their families, and friends can take great pride in.”

Ferguson on the change of managers

Former midfielder and co-manager Ferguson also paid credit to Malky Mackay, the club’s manager for two-and-a-half years, who was sacked in November after a poor start to this season.

In 2021/22, Mackay guided the team into the top-six of the Premiership, while last term, he ensured the Staggies remained in the top-flight by winning an incredible play-off final against Partick Thistle.

Last month saw the return to the hot-seat for a third time of another ex-player, Derek Adams, who took the club in the SPL and a Scottish Cup final during previous spells.

Ferguson said: “The role of a manager in professional football is undoubtedly a challenging one, and the impact of changing managers cannot be understated.

“The contributions made by Malky Mackay during his time with Ross County FC will be best remembered for the success of a top-six finish and a memorable play-off victory.

From left: Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson, manager Derek Adams, and chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Chief says club ‘overcomes obstacles’

“As we welcome Derek Adams to lead our football department into 2024, I have the utmost confidence in his capability to guide our football department with his unwavering determination and familiarity with our club’s ethos and challenges.

“As the year 2023 ends, I am overcome with a sense of gratitude and appreciation for the unwavering support and dedication shown by everyone involved with Ross County Football Club.

“The challenges of competing in the Scottish Premiership are ever-present, and it is through the collective efforts of our community that we have been able to overcome these obstacles time and time again.”

Ferguson also spoke of the personnel changes behind the scenes over the past 12 months, which he described as “undoubtedly a roller coaster ride for us all”.

From left: Gordon Duff (head of youth and academy operations), Gary Warren (academy manager), Carl Tremarco (head of professional academy and loans manager). Image: Ross County FC.

Academy and foundation praised

He described the reshuffle of the club’s academy, which is now headed up by Gary Warren, supported by head of professional academy and newly-formed loans manager Carl Tremarco and Gordon Duff, who leads academy operations and youth programmes.

Ferguson added: “A couple of successes I want to highlight are Dylan Smith who has played consistently with the first-team throughout 2023, while also representing Scotland and captaining the national-19s team and Jamie Williamson, who made his professional debut in our dramatic play-off shoot-out win.

“Our foundation has had another great year and continues to grow through the drive and enthusiasm of our team; Ryan Farquhar, Ryan Moreton, Nathan Gatt and Chris Draffin, who have overseen successful operations of training camps, courses, schools and outreach programmes across the Highlands and Islands of Scotland.

“I’m predicting an even better, more exciting 2024 for the Ross County Foundation.”

The Staggies’ CEO listed many “unsung heroes” as well as concluding with thanks to “our board, directors; James Macdonald and Jia Mackenzie and our chairman, Roy MacGregor who without their consistent support, investment, encouragement, and passion throughout 2023 the club would simply not be able to do what we do.”

