Breaking: Ross County sack manager Malky Mackay

Saturday's 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone, which left the Staggies second bottom in the Premiership, was Mackay's final match in charge.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Ross County have parted company with manager Malky Mackay.

County have confirmed the decision was taken following a meeting between Mackay, chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson.

The Staggies slipped to second bottom in the Premiership table following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone – which has proven to be Mackay’s final match in charge.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

It was an eighth successive league match without a victory, with their next match at home to Kilmarnock on November 25 following the international break.

Mackay took charge of the Staggies in 2021, following the departure of John Hughes.

His most recent post had been as Scottish FA performance director, having previously managed Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

After undertaking a revamp of the first team squad he led the Staggies to a top-six finish in his first season in charge, narrowly missing out on European qualification.

Last season proved to be a more challenging campaign, with the Staggies largely toiling at the bottom end of the Premiership table.

An 11th-placed finish meant County went into the relegation play-off, where a dramatic comeback against Partick Thistle kept them in the top-flight.

Despite a promising start to this term, County’s form has dipped in recent weeks which has prompted the Staggies to make a change.

In a statement, chairman Roy MacGregor said: “Malky has brought so much more to the club and the wider staff than just football management.

“The board would like to put on record our thanks for his contribution over the last two-and-a-half years and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

Conversation