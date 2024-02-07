‘Correct decision for all concerned’: Ross County fans react to Derek Adams’ departure

Ross County are looking for a new manager for the second time this season after Derek Adams resigned after only 79 days.

During Adams’ 12 games at the club, he guided the Staggies to two wins, three draws and seven defeats.

It was confirmed that Adams’ third spell in charge of County was over only a day after a crushing 5-0 defeat at Motherwell.

The announcement prompted plenty of reaction from the Ross County support on social media.

Murray Anderson believes it was the right call.

He wrote: “Correct decision for all concerned. Great servant to our club in the past but hasn’t worked out this time. Best wishes in your next move Derek.”

Attention will now turn to who will succeed Adams, although more than a few County fans believe it may be the right time for Don Cowie, who served as assistant to Adams and his predecessor Malky Mackay to step up and take the reins.

On hearing of Adams’ resignation, Angela Campbell wrote: “Only decent thing he has done! Unfortunately he has left a squad which is significantly weaker than when he came in!

“Not sure who will come in but if it is Don Cowie I hope the fans can get behind him, they will be fitter and try to play football if it is!”

Ian Williamson also wants to see the former Scotland international at the helm.

He wrote: “Let Don Cowie take the team until the end of the season and see what happens then.”

Brian Robertson said: “Bring back Yogi Hughes full time” while Mark Carrington said: “Makes sense. I saw Marcelo Bielsa in Dingwall earlier.”

Sean Wood believes the answer to Ross County’s problem can be found in Kirkcaldy, writing: “Call Ian Murray at Raith Rovers, please.”

Jean Bell wrote: “It’s a shame it didn’t work out better” with James Campbell adding: “Now give Don the job.”

Paul Coull described Adams’ short stint back at the Staggies as simply a “few months of glorious cinch action.”

Kyle Maclean felt it all went downhill very quckly, writing: “Lost the locker room on match day one. It was only going to get worse, what a mess he’s left within a couple of months. It’s going to be some clean up.”

But Sal Kader wasn’t ruling out a fourth spell at the Staggies for Adams.

He wrote: “Ross County can confirm that Derek Adams has been appointed as Ross County manager. Just preparing for when he is appointed again in the near future.”