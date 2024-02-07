‘Correct decision for all concerned’: Ross County fans react to Derek Adams’ departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

‘Correct decision for all concerned’: Ross County fans react to Derek Adams’ departure

Adams has left the club only 79 days after returning for his third stint as manager.

By Danny Law
Derek Adams during his third spell in charge of Ross County. Image: SNS
Derek Adams during his third spell in charge of Ross County. Image: SNS

Ross County are looking for a new manager for the second time this season after Derek Adams resigned after only 79 days.

During Adams’ 12 games at the club, he guided the Staggies to two wins, three draws and seven defeats.

It was confirmed that Adams’ third spell in charge of County was over only a day after a crushing 5-0 defeat at Motherwell.

The announcement prompted plenty of reaction from the Ross County support on social media.

Murray Anderson believes it was the right call.

He wrote: “Correct decision for all concerned. Great servant to our club in the past but hasn’t worked out this time. Best wishes in your next move Derek.”

Attention will now turn to who will succeed Adams, although more than a few County fans believe it may be the right time for Don Cowie, who served as assistant to Adams and his predecessor Malky Mackay to step up and take the reins.

On hearing of Adams’ resignation, Angela Campbell wrote: “Only decent thing he has done! Unfortunately he has left a squad which is significantly weaker than when he came in!

“Not sure who will come in but if it is Don Cowie I hope the fans can get behind him, they will be fitter and try to play football if it is!”

Ian Williamson also wants to see the former Scotland international at the helm.

He wrote: “Let Don Cowie take the team until the end of the season and see what happens then.”

Derek Adams, along with assistant Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Brian Robertson said: “Bring back Yogi Hughes full time” while Mark Carrington said: “Makes sense. I saw Marcelo Bielsa in Dingwall earlier.”

Sean Wood believes the answer to Ross County’s problem can be found in Kirkcaldy, writing: “Call Ian Murray at Raith Rovers, please.”

Jean Bell wrote: “It’s a shame it didn’t work out better” with James Campbell adding: “Now give Don the job.”

Paul Coull described Adams’ short stint back at the Staggies as simply a “few months of glorious cinch action.”

Kyle Maclean felt it all went downhill very quckly, writing: “Lost the locker room on match day one. It was only going to get worse, what a mess he’s left within a couple of months. It’s going to be some clean up.”

But Sal Kader wasn’t ruling out a fourth spell at the Staggies for Adams.

He wrote: “Ross County can confirm that Derek Adams has been appointed as Ross County manager. Just preparing for when he is appointed again in the near future.”

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Breaking: Derek Adams resigns as Ross County manager
Ross County manager Derek Adams.
'It's time for a change' - Ross County fans vent anger after 5-0 loss…
Ross County boss Derek Adams watches on as his team crash to a 5-0 loss at Motherwell on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.
Derek Adams set for Ross County future talks after 5-0 loss at Motherwell
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS.
Derek Adams points to basic errors after Ross County's 5-0 loss at Motherwell
Motherwell's Theo Bair (left) celebrates after scoring a penalty to make it 3-0 with team-mates Harry Paton (centre) and Davor Zdravkovski. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Ross County floored 5-0 as lethal Motherwell run riot
Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy eager to show Ross County boss Derek Adams what he is capable…
Ross County's James Brown. Image: SNS
James Brown eager for Ross County to get back to winning ways against Motherwell
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County's poor home form continues with 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone
Brandon Khela in action against Celtic. Image: PA
Brandon Khela quickly clicking into new-look Ross County side
Ross County assemble a huddle prior to their match against Livingston. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County will hope a hectic January transfer window pays off