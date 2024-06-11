How does Ross County’s new home kit rank among 30 years of Staggies strips?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

How does Ross County’s new home kit rank among 30 years of Staggies strips?

In this list, we've dug out colour images of every Staggies home strip since 1994/95 - with the 2024/25 offering just unveiled.

Some of Ross County's home kits from the last 30 years.
Some of Ross County's home kits from the last 30 years.
By Andy Skinner

Ross County have launched their new home kit ahead of the 2024/25 season – which celebrates their Scottish league heritage.

The Staggies’ new kit comes during the club’s 30-year anniversary since they stepped up from the Highland League in 1994.

That milestone is marked on this season’s kit with a “1994-2024” emblem beneath the club badge.

For the latest kit, County have reunited with manufacturers Macron, following a three-year partnership with Joma.

We look at how the Dingwall club’s latest offering compares with kits from the last 30 years.

2024/25

Ross County’s home kit for the 2024/25 season. Image: Ross County FC.

2023/24

Simon Murray celebrates scoring in the play-off final against Raith Rovers in the 2023/24 kit. Image: SNS.

2022/23

Yan Dhanda in action during the 2022/23 season. Image: SNS.

2021/22

Regan Charles-Cook celebrates with Connor Randall after scoring against Aberdeen in the 2021/22 season. Image: SNS.

2020/21

Ross County celebrate their League Cup victory over Celtic at Parkhead during the 2020/21 campaign. Image: SNS.

2019/20

Brian Graham celebrates scoring against Hamilton Accies during the 2019/20 season. Image: SNS.

2018/19

Ross County celebrate after clinching the Championship title in 2018/19. Image: SNS.

2017/18

Davis Keillor-Dunn in action during the 2017/18 campaign. Image: SNS.

2016/17

Christopher Routis celebrates after scoring against Dundee United in a foggy Scottish Cup tie during the 2016/17 season. Image: SNS.

2015/16

Alex Schalk wheels away after netting the third goal in Ross County’s semi-final over Celtic – en-route to winning the League Cup in 2015/16. Image: SNS.

2014/15

Jackson Irvine on his debut for Ross County against Motherwell during the 2014/15 campaign. Image: SNS.

2013/14

Richard Brittain celebrates scoring against Kilmarnock in the 2013/14 season. Image: SNS.

2012/13

Grant Munro in action against Aberdeen during Ross County’s maiden top-flight campaign in 2012/13. Image: SNS.

2011/12

Colin McMenamin celebrates scoring against Livingston in their second-tier title-winning 2011/12 season. Image: SNS.

2010/11

Steven Craig celebrates after scoring against Partick Thistle in the 2010/11 season. Image: SNS.

2009/10

Goalscorers Martin Scott and Steven Craig celebrate the stunning win over Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final in 2009/10.

2008/09

Sean Higgins in action during the 2008/09 season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

2007/08

Andy Barrowman celebrates netting against Raith Rovers in 2007/08. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson.

2006/07

Michael Gardyne in action for Ross County in the Challenge Cup final in 2006/07. Image: SNS.

2005/06

Lionel Djebi-Zadi in action during the 2005/06 season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

2004/05

Don Cowie – now Staggies manager – celebrates scoring against Partick Thistle in the 2004/05 season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

2002/03

Alex Bone celebrates netting in Ross County’s home strip which was used in 2002/03 and 2003/04. Image: DC Thomson.

2000/01

Darren Henderson celebrates with Karim Boukraa, in the kit used for the 2000/01 and 2001/02 seasons. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

1998/99

Brian Irvine celebrates scoring against Morton, in the kit used in 1998/99 and 1999/00.

1996/97

Connor Campbell in Ross County’s kit from the 1996/97 and 1997/98 campaigns.

1995/96

Ross County’s team photograph from the 1995/96 season. Image: Ross County FC Team Photos.

1994/95

Ross County’s team photograph from the 1994-95 season. Image: Ross County FC Team Photos.

