Ross County How does Ross County's new home kit rank among 30 years of Staggies strips? In this list, we've dug out colour images of every Staggies home strip since 1994/95 - with the 2024/25 offering just unveiled. Some of Ross County's home kits from the last 30 years. By Andy Skinner June 11 2024, 1:14 pm June 11 2024, 1:14 pm Ross County have launched their new home kit ahead of the 2024/25 season – which celebrates their Scottish league heritage. The Staggies' new kit comes during the club's 30-year anniversary since they stepped up from the Highland League in 1994. That milestone is marked on this season's kit with a "1994-2024" emblem beneath the club badge. For the latest kit, County have reunited with manufacturers Macron, following a three-year partnership with Joma. We look at how the Dingwall club's latest offering compares with kits from the last 30 years. 2024/25 Ross County's home kit for the 2024/25 season. Image: Ross County FC. 2023/24 Simon Murray celebrates scoring in the play-off final against Raith Rovers in the 2023/24 kit. Image: SNS. 2022/23 Yan Dhanda in action during the 2022/23 season. Image: SNS. 2021/22 Regan Charles-Cook celebrates with Connor Randall after scoring against Aberdeen in the 2021/22 season. Image: SNS. 2020/21 Ross County celebrate their League Cup victory over Celtic at Parkhead during the 2020/21 campaign. Image: SNS. 2019/20 Brian Graham celebrates scoring against Hamilton Accies during the 2019/20 season. Image: SNS. 2018/19 Ross County celebrate after clinching the Championship title in 2018/19. Image: SNS. 2017/18 Davis Keillor-Dunn in action during the 2017/18 campaign. Image: SNS. 2016/17 Christopher Routis celebrates after scoring against Dundee United in a foggy Scottish Cup tie during the 2016/17 season. Image: SNS. 2015/16 Alex Schalk wheels away after netting the third goal in Ross County's semi-final over Celtic – en-route to winning the League Cup in 2015/16. Image: SNS. 2014/15 Jackson Irvine on his debut for Ross County against Motherwell during the 2014/15 campaign. Image: SNS. 2013/14 Richard Brittain celebrates scoring against Kilmarnock in the 2013/14 season. Image: SNS. 2012/13 Grant Munro in action against Aberdeen during Ross County's maiden top-flight campaign in 2012/13. Image: SNS. 2011/12 Colin McMenamin celebrates scoring against Livingston in their second-tier title-winning 2011/12 season. Image: SNS. 2010/11 Steven Craig celebrates after scoring against Partick Thistle in the 2010/11 season. Image: SNS. 2009/10 Goalscorers Martin Scott and Steven Craig celebrate the stunning win over Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final in 2009/10. 2008/09 Sean Higgins in action during the 2008/09 season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. 2007/08 Andy Barrowman celebrates netting against Raith Rovers in 2007/08. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson. 2006/07 Michael Gardyne in action for Ross County in the Challenge Cup final in 2006/07. Image: SNS. 2005/06 Lionel Djebi-Zadi in action during the 2005/06 season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. 2004/05 Don Cowie – now Staggies manager – celebrates scoring against Partick Thistle in the 2004/05 season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. 2002/03 Alex Bone celebrates netting in Ross County's home strip which was used in 2002/03 and 2003/04. Image: DC Thomson. 2000/01 Darren Henderson celebrates with Karim Boukraa, in the kit used for the 2000/01 and 2001/02 seasons. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. 1998/99 Brian Irvine celebrates scoring against Morton, in the kit used in 1998/99 and 1999/00. 1996/97 Connor Campbell in Ross County's kit from the 1996/97 and 1997/98 campaigns. 1995/96 Ross County's team photograph from the 1995/96 season. Image: Ross County FC Team Photos. 1994/95 Ross County's team photograph from the 1994-95 season. Image: Ross County FC Team Photos.
