Who wants to be a Highlands Tory MSP? Next in line to Douglas Ross confirms she’s out

Ella Robertson McKay would be offered a seat at the Scottish Parliament if Mr Ross leaves for Westminster at the general election.

By Andy Philip
Douglas Ross and Rishi Sunak met in the Highlands last month when the snap election was caused. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

A Conservative candidate who was next in line to Douglas Ross for a seat in the Highlands and Islands region says she would not take up the offer because she’s moved to London.

Ella Robertson McKay stood in 2021 and would be guaranteed a place at the Scottish Parliament, if Mr Ross leaves, thanks to the regional voting system.

But she told the P&J today that she had moved on and wishes them luck.

Asked if she would want to enter frontline Scottish politics, Ms Robertson McKay said: “At the end of last year I agreed with the Scottish Conservative Party that, as I am now based in London full time, I would not be pursuing a Scottish seat and have confirmed with them that this is still the case.

“Therefore I would not be replacing Douglas were he to resign from Holyrood.

“I wish all the MSPs for the Highlands and Islands the very best of luck.”

Why is a new MSP being considered?

The switch is being discussed because Douglas Ross is now running for a seat at Westminster – and says he will leave Holyrood if he wins in Aberdeen North and Moray East on July 4.

He is stepping down as party leader after the election regardless, raising the prospect of a reshuffled group and an election contest all in one go.

Douglas Ross stepped in to replace hospitalised candidate David Duguid, left, in Aberdeenshire. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Another candidate from the Highlands and Islands list has already been parachuted in to replace Donald Cameron, who became a peer in the House of Lords earlier this year.

Former Moray councillor Tim Eagle replaced him in Holyrood.

The next available person on the list is Thurso and Caithness councillor Struan Mackie.

Asked today if he would consider a seat if it became available, he said he’s on Honeymoon and would not comment.

So what happens after that?

There are then just three remaining candidates from 2021 before the party runs out of options.

The search for a potential candidate is the latest headache in a chaotic week for the Scottish Tories.

Mr Ross was in Edinburgh today hoping to draw attention to UK Government funding for improvements in Scotland, such as a refurbished King’s Theatre in the capital.

Tim Eagle entered Holyrood thanks to his place on the regional list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

But speaking to journalists, he apologised to his party for the problems caused by his seat switch and resignation as leader.

He also revealed the candidate he is replacing in the Westminster contest is not speaking to him.

David Duguid hoped to campaign for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East but was hospitalised and is still recovering.

Mr Ross stepped in and took over, causing anger in the party.

“I’m sorry this has not been good enough, it’s not how I planned the campaign,” he said.

Asked about Mr Duguid, Mr Ross continued: “He said at the moment he would prefer to text as we did, and hopefully we’ll have an opportunity to speak later.”

SNP focus on north-east contests

Mr Ross said there are two key seats in Aberdeenshire – the one he is contesting and Andrew Bowie’s target to hold West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

“People want the focus on the local issues,” he said.

“That’s not coming across from local SNP candidates because they’re speaking about independence.”

Read more:

