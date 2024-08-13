Don Cowie hails ‘real coup’ as Ross County close in on A-League player of the year Josh Nisbet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie hails ‘real coup’ as Ross County close in on A-League player of the year Josh Nisbet

Cowie is close to making Australian international midfielder Nisbet his 10th addition of the summer.

By Andy Skinner
Josh Nisbet in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.
Josh Nisbet in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.

Ross County are closing in on a deal to sign Australian international midfielder Josh Nisbet.

The 25-year-old is a free agent, after opting to leave Central Coast Mariners in July.

It followed a hugely successful season in which he helped his side to win a treble – with Nisbet also winning the Johnny Warren Medal for the best player in the A-League campaign.

Staggies boss Don Cowie revealed he initiated contact with Nisbet in June, with the 25-year-old having now decided his future lies with the Staggies.

Nisbet is in the process of finalising paperwork, and undertaking biometric testing required for him to travel to Scotland.

Josh Nisbet holds aloft the trophy after Central Coast Mariners victory in the A-League Grand Final. Image: Shutterstock.

Cowie says the capture of Nisbet, who won his first two Australia caps this year, will be a major coup for the Dingwall club.

He said: “It is an exciting time for the football club.

“I don’t know how long the process takes, but I hope he will be in Scotland next week.

“The sooner the better. It would allow him to get involved with the group and to get used to how we work.

“He had played international football when I spoke to him in June – but he hasn’t played since then.

“We were aware of Josh being out of contract. I had a really positive discussion with him two months ago, but he had a big decision to make in terms of what he wanted to do in the next step of his career.

Josh Nisbet in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.

“Coming into Europe was a big part of it, despite having lots of offers from Asia.

“Our patience has been rewarded and he has decided this is the next stage to take his career to the next level.

“I believe it is a real coup to get him.”

Cowie excited to work with ‘all-round midfielder’

At 5ft 3in, Nisbet carries a diminutive midfield presence, however, 10-times capped former Scotland midfielder Cowie is confident he can fulfil any task in the middle of the park.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

Cowie added: “Josh is an all-round midfielder. He can play deep or attacking.

“He can do everything and has a lot of energy.

“Josh isn’t the biggest – but it doesn’t stop him getting stuck in and showing his physicality.

“He is very comfortable on the ball and the fact he has broken into the Australian international squad shows how high a regard he is held.”

Nisbet will strengthen County options

Nisbet’s imminent arrival will bring Cowie’s tally of summer additions to 10, in his first transfer window in charge of the Staggies.

Cowie is thrilled with the range of midfield options he now has at his disposal, adding: “He will add even more competition and I don’t think there is a lot of harm in that. We are only in August.

Josh Nisbet celebrates following Central Coast Mariners’ A-League Grand Final victory. Image: Shutterstock.

“Naturally, you get injuries because that is part of football. I want a competitive squad and to improve what we have done in the last two years.

“When you get an opportunity to sign a very good footballer and an international then it would be almost stupid not to try and do it.

“That is why we are signing him.”

