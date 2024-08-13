Don Cowie hails ‘real coup’ as Ross County close in on A-League player of the year Josh Nisbet

Ross County are closing in on a deal to sign Australian international midfielder Josh Nisbet.

The 25-year-old is a free agent, after opting to leave Central Coast Mariners in July.

It followed a hugely successful season in which he helped his side to win a treble – with Nisbet also winning the Johnny Warren Medal for the best player in the A-League campaign.

Staggies boss Don Cowie revealed he initiated contact with Nisbet in June, with the 25-year-old having now decided his future lies with the Staggies.

Nisbet is in the process of finalising paperwork, and undertaking biometric testing required for him to travel to Scotland.

Cowie says the capture of Nisbet, who won his first two Australia caps this year, will be a major coup for the Dingwall club.

He said: “It is an exciting time for the football club.

“I don’t know how long the process takes, but I hope he will be in Scotland next week.

“The sooner the better. It would allow him to get involved with the group and to get used to how we work.

“He had played international football when I spoke to him in June – but he hasn’t played since then.

“We were aware of Josh being out of contract. I had a really positive discussion with him two months ago, but he had a big decision to make in terms of what he wanted to do in the next step of his career.

“Coming into Europe was a big part of it, despite having lots of offers from Asia.

“Our patience has been rewarded and he has decided this is the next stage to take his career to the next level.

“I believe it is a real coup to get him.”

Cowie excited to work with ‘all-round midfielder’

At 5ft 3in, Nisbet carries a diminutive midfield presence, however, 10-times capped former Scotland midfielder Cowie is confident he can fulfil any task in the middle of the park.

Cowie added: “Josh is an all-round midfielder. He can play deep or attacking.

“He can do everything and has a lot of energy.

“Josh isn’t the biggest – but it doesn’t stop him getting stuck in and showing his physicality.

“He is very comfortable on the ball and the fact he has broken into the Australian international squad shows how high a regard he is held.”

Nisbet will strengthen County options

Nisbet’s imminent arrival will bring Cowie’s tally of summer additions to 10, in his first transfer window in charge of the Staggies.

Cowie is thrilled with the range of midfield options he now has at his disposal, adding: “He will add even more competition and I don’t think there is a lot of harm in that. We are only in August.

“Naturally, you get injuries because that is part of football. I want a competitive squad and to improve what we have done in the last two years.

“When you get an opportunity to sign a very good footballer and an international then it would be almost stupid not to try and do it.

“That is why we are signing him.”