Don Cowie outlines Ross County’s summer recruitment process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie outlines Ross County’s summer recruitment process

Cowie has made nine additions, during his first transfer window as Staggies boss.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Don Cowie feels a busy first transfer window as Ross County manager has produced a competitive squad.

Cowie, who was named the Staggies’ permanent manager earlier this summer, has made nine additions so far.

The latest of those, former Colchester United midfielder Noah Chilvers, made his debut in last Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Motherwell.

With just over three weeks of the window still remaining, Cowie is not ruling out further movement in his squad.

Noah Chilvers in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS

During a summer of transition at Dingwall, Cowie is pleased with the way his side is shaping up.

He said: “I had to make changes really. All the loan players left, and a lot of key players as well.

“There were players out of contract, and at the start of pre-season Simon Murray and Jack Baldwin left.

“There had to be that turnover. But we managed to get a couple of players out of contract re-signed, in George Harmon and Michee Efete. That was important, to keep that continuity.

Ross County defender George Harmon. Image: SNS

“It was then about being patient and adding to the certain areas where we felt we were light.

“Now, I think we are at a point where we have a really competitive squad.”

Strong has played crucial role in Staggies’ recruitment

Cowie’s efforts to strengthen have been helped by the Staggies’ head of recruitment Greg Strong.

England-based Strong was brought to Victoria Park from Morecambe by previous manager Derek Adams in January, but remained in post following Adams’ departure in February.

Ross County head of recruitment Greg Strong during his playing career at Livingston. Image: SNS

Describing the process of recruiting players, Cowie said: “There’s a lot of hard work that goes into it.

“It’s a new concept for me to get used to, but something that I have really enjoyed.

“It’s a process. We identify the area of the team we are wanting to recruit in.

“We’ve got Greg, who is mostly based in England.

“We all believe we’ve all got a good concept of Scottish football, while Greg has that understanding of England, and can speak to his contacts there.

“It’s then about drawing up a shortlist of players for that area we are looking for.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“We will have a sit down and discuss what we have seen, and try to identify the one we think is the main target.

“It’s then about trying to have a conversation with that player.

“You then see if the player is willing to come to the Highlands, which can sometimes be a challenge.

“We believe once we get the player here, even if it’s to have a look about, they get taken aback by the size of the club and the facilities we have got, as well as the area.

“I think that is always key.”

County have stayed patient following shortened summer break

Having secured Premiership survival through the play-offs for the second successive campaign, the Staggies faced another shortened close-season.

Cowie hopes the Staggies will reap the rewards of showing patience in their efforts to rebuild after cliching safety.

Don Cowie leads the celebrations after leading Ross County to Premiership safety. Image: SNS

He added: “What you’ve got to take into consideration is, we had a really short period of time for that turnover.

“Ultimately, we didn’t know what league we were going to be in. The targets might have changed, depending on what league it was.

“We had to be patient and wait. At the start of pre-season the squad looked pretty slim and sparse, but we stayed patient.

“We didn’t want to sign people for the sake of it. We identified who we wanted, and then it was about waiting for that right time.”

More from Ross County

Paul Cowie, who was most recently Dundee United's academy director. Image: SNS.
Ross County plan to tap into Paul Cowie's knowledge of Dundee United talent
Ross County's Noah Chilvers. Image: SNS.
Patience required as Noah Chilvers aims to get up to full fitness at Ross…
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale reveals accelerated recovery which led to Ross County return against Motherwell
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Don Cowie says Motherwell away draw a step in right direction…
Don Cowie congratulates Aidan Denholm following his Ross County debut. Image: SNS.
Ross County loanee Aidan Denholm on 'privilege' of playing under former Hearts hero Don…
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: My Premiership predictions - where Aberdeen will finish, who will win title…
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie reveals key Ross County objective ahead of Premiership season
Noah Chilvers in action for Colchester United. Image: Shutterstock.
Which TWO positions Ross County's Don Cowie is still looking to bolster as Noah…
Ross County skipper Connor Randall. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie explains why Connor Randall was 'ideal candidate' for Ross County captaincy
Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County strikers can fill Simon Murray void - but Josh…

Conversation