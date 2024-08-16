Don Cowie reveals Ross County aim which eluded his playing career ahead of Spartans tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie reveals Ross County aim which eluded his playing career ahead of Spartans tie

Cowie takes the Staggies to Ainslie Park to face League Two Spartans this weekend, with a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final up for grabs.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Don Cowie is determined lead Ross County to Hampden Park – having never experienced a cup run to the national stadium as a player.

The Staggies face League Two side Spartans in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup at Ainslie Park this weekend.

It follows an excellent group campaign, in which they finished as winners of their section with a 100% record.

The Staggies have not appeared at Hampden Park since lifting the League Cup with victory over Hibernian in 2016.

Ross County celebrate winning the League Cup in 2016. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Cowie, who returned to County as a player two years later, did not reach the latter stages of the competition with either spell with the Dingwall outfit, or his two-and-a-half year stint at Hearts.

South of the border, the midfielder was part of the Cardiff City team which reached the Carling Cup final in 2012, netting a penalty in the Bluebirds’ spot-kick defeat to Liverpool.

Having now become County manager, Cowie is eager to change his cup fortunes in Scotland.

He said: “In Scotland, I don’t have too many cup memories. Unfortunately, I didn’t get too far in the competitions I played in.

“I never got to Hampden, or anything like that. I want to make sure my players have that opportunity.

Don Cowie during his first playing spell with Ross County, celebrating a goal against Partick Thistle in 2004/05. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“I have made no secret that I want to get to Hampden and the latter stages of the cup.

“Once you are in there, it can be anybody’s. We will respect our opponent on Saturday, in Spartans, but we have to believe and be confident.

“There are other teams, who are on par with us in terms of size of club, who have got to Hampden in recent years.

“It doesn’t have to be the same teams all the time and that has been proven.

“Why can’t it be us this time? That has been the message from the start of the tournament.”

Cowie explains why Spartans cannot be taken lightly

County will face Spartans for the first time when they make the trip to Ainslie Park on Saturday.

The Edinburgh outfit reached the promotion play-offs in their maiden Scottish league season last term.

Spartans manager Dougie Samuel. Image: SNS

Having advanced as group winners from a section which included Championship sides Livingston and Dunfermline, Cowie is wary of their threat.

He added: “Football is not played on paper. Just because where we are compared to Spartans in the football pyramid means nothing.

“We have proven that time and time again, playing against the bigger clubs. It is about making sure you are ready.

“Spartans are at this stage of the competition for a reason. They also got out of a group with two Championship teams.

Spartans ran out 5-0 winners against Cove Rangers last month. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“We were delighted to do that, so they should be. It is a great achievement and they have taken four points from their first two league games.

“They will be feeling really confident. They are at home and will be trying to make the most of it.

“They were very close to promotion last season and they have built on that.

“It is a challenge and a difficult game but we go there with belief we can get into the next round.”

