Ryan Leak hails Ross County work ethic instilled by Don Cowie

The Staggies were moments away from securing a long-awaited league away win, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.

By Andy Skinner
Ryan Leak in action against Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Ryan Leak in action against Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS

Ryan Leak believes the work-rate instilled by manager Don Cowie is Ross County’s most priceless asset.

The Staggies were agonisingly close to securing their first Premiership away victory in over a year in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle.

After Ronan Hale’s stunning goal put them ahead in the first half, County defended stoutly in their efforts to guard their lead.

They looked like holding on to claim their first win in Gorgie since 2017, until Lawrence Shankland bundled home a 96th minute leveller.

Despite the late setback, Leak feels the collective effort is shining through in Cowie’s side, who are now undefeated in their last three games since the international break and sit seventh in the Premiership.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Defender Leak said: “We don’t want to look back at games and think we could have got more points.

“We might look at this game and think we could have got a win, as well as conceding so late in the Aberdeen game.

“I think the team spirit is really there. Everyone is working their hardest for each other – the manager has got us doing that.

“We won’t lose that, because we know it’s a big part of us as a team.”

Last-ditch defending nearly produced clean sheet on road

Leak was part of a stellar defensive effort from the Staggies, making several last-ditch blocks and challenges to keep the Jambos out.

For all his side put into securing a clean sheet, Leak was frustrated his side was undone by a set-piece.

The 26-year-old added: “The boys are disappointed to concede the way we did. If it was a good opening, we could accept that.

Ryan Leak in action against Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS

“They overloaded at the end, they chucked a lot of numbers in for the set-piece, but the way we drew the game is disappointing.

“Hearts are in bad form, but a lot of the players haven’t changed from last year. We always knew it was going to be a tough test.

“But I think when you hang on until so late in the game, that’s the most disappointing thing.

“We had to defend for our lives to hold on.

“We probably don’t get the same recognition as players do when the ball hits the net.

Kacper Lopata in action against Hearts. Image: SNS

“It’s our job. We’ve got Akil Wright and Kacper Lopata as well who love to do it, and everyone in the team works for each other.

“We know we have to do that to pick points up in this league, so we will continue to do that.”

Hale making his mark on Staggies side

Along with the improved resilience, since suffering a chastening 6-0 loss to Rangers at Hampden Park last month, the Staggies have also shown signs of a promising attacking spark.

That was best underlined in Edinburgh by Hale’s sublime opening goal, which took his tally to six since his summer move from Cliftonville.

Leak is thrilled with the way Northern Irishman Hale, along with the rest of County’s summer additions, are making their mark in the side.

Ryan Leak, along with Ronan Hale. Image: SNS

He added: “I’m close with him. He’s a good lad – bubbly – but I think he’s the sort of guy who takes all that on.

“He wants to be the main man – he’s got that about him.

“It was a great goal, which set us up in good stead for the game. Hopefully that continues for him, because he’s a big part of our team.

“All the boys that have come in are great characters, off the pitch as well. They have all bonded with the team, which always helps when you go on to the pitch.

“It means you can trust them. It has gelled nicely.”

Conversation