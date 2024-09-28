Hearts 1-1 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction and three talking points as Staggies denied long-awaited away victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Hearts 1-1 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction and three talking points as Staggies denied long-awaited away victory

The Staggies had led for much of the game through Ronan Hale's stunning strike, however Lawrence Shankland secured a point for the Jambos in stoppage-time.

By Andy Skinner
Don Cowie following Ross County's 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Don Cowie following Ross County's 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS

Don Cowie was quick to praise Ross County’s players after a long-awaited Premiership away victory was snatched away from them by a last-gasp Hearts equaliser at Tynecastle.

The Stagges came agonisingly close to their first league win on the road since last September, having led for much of the game through Ronan Hale’s sublime first-half effort.

County had to withstand waves of pressure from the hosts, with some excellent last-ditch defending keeping the Jambos out.

It looked increasingly like it would be the Staggies’ day, as frustration grew among the home crowd in the latter stages of what looked like being a ninth successive defeat.

The Dingwall men were unable to hold out however, with Lawrence Shankland tucking home from a corner in the 96th minute to level the match.

Cowie proud of Staggies display

Cowie insists his overriding emotion was one of pride at the way his players went about the task in Edinburgh.

He said: “I’m proud of the group. We battled against a really good team and put our bodies on the line.

“It was frustrating to get so close but it’s still a good point.

“Obviously when you concede as late as we did you’re deflated, but I have reminded them of the never say die attitude and the togetherness they showed.

“That will stand us in good stead.”

While much of the focus fell on the Staggies’ defensive display, the exquisite finish from Hale which put the Staggies ahead was also highly encouraging for Cowie.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

He added: “It doesn’t surprise me, Ronan has been excellent since he came into the club.

“He’s really clinical, he strikes the ball well and it was a fantastic finish.

“He’s not exceeded our expectations, the only thing was the transition from part-time football.

“We knew we were getting a quality player.

“We lost a really influential player in Simon Murray so it was about being patient and getting the right person.

Ronan Hale celebrates scoring for Ross County against Hearts. Image: SNS

“He’s fitter, being in a full-time envitonment will make you fitter and stronger.

“I think you’re seeing that as each week goes by.”

Staggies’ defensive effort deserved better reward

Although County conceded three against St Johnstone the previous weekend, the thrilling draw did little to dispel the notion the Staggies’ defence has looked tighter so far this season. Two of the goals came directly from Nicky Clark free-kicks, which were preceded by a heavily deflected Drey Wright effort.

That defensive mettle was put to the test right from the start at Tynecastle, by a bullish Hearts side looking to put their difficult start behind them. Ryan Leak’s superb goal-saving block from Lawrence Shankland inside three minutes was the pick of the bunch, while Ross Laidlaw also made fine early saves to thwart Cammy Devlin and Alan Forrest.

Ryan Leak in action against Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS

Hale’s goal stemmed that flow but Hearts continued to push in the second half, with more last-ditch defending from Leak, while Shankland struck the bar.

It looked like being the Staggies’ day when Laidlaw made an excellent save with his feet to deny what looked like a certain goal. That made it all the more frustrating for County to concede from the resulting corner, with the Hearts skipper converting former Staggie Yan Dhanda’s corner.

Moment of magic from Hale

Northern Irishman Hale was back among the goals the previous week against Saints, and he carried on that momentum with a stunning goal at Tynecastle.

After an excellent start following his move from Cliftonville, Hale’s confidence could easily have been dented when he failed to convert a spot-kick against Aberdeen, albeit courtesy of an excellent save from Dimitar Mitov on that occasion.

It has been anything but the case however. After Connor Randall’s run had been halted by a good challenge by Hearts’ Beni Baningime, the ball broke kindly for Hale on the edge of the box.

Ronan Hale celebrates scoring against Hearts. Image: SNS

Although he still had plenty to do, the assurance with which he took the strike on first time and plant it beyond the reach of Craig Gordon showed all the traits of the instinctive finisher Cowie brought him to Dingwall to be.

Hale’s afternoon was cut short by a head knock, and although his goal did not prove as meaningful as he hoped it would be, his return of six goals from 10 games shows the worth he has already brought to the Staggies side.

Staggies continue racking up points despite late blow

While the Staggies would have gladly accepted a point at Tynecastle before the start of the season – and even possibly before this match – coming so close to victory makes it a bitter pill to swallow.

Conversely, County remain well-positioned in seventh place, with seven points from as many games.

Lawrence Shankland nets a late equaliser against Ross County. Image: SNS

Having lost just two of those matches, County are showing signs of being a difficult team to beat both at home and on their travels, which will come as some consolation to Cowie.

Player ratings

HEARTS (4-2-3-1): Gordon 6; Forrester 6 (Oyegoke 90), Rowles 6, Kent 6, Kingsley 6; Baningime 6, Devlin 6 (Spittal 58); Vargas 5 (McKay 58), Grant 6 (Boyce 90), Forrest 5 (Dhanda 68); Shankland 6.

Subs not used: Clark, Halkett, Tait, Penrice.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 7; Wright 7, Lopata 7, Leak 8; Efete 6 (Brown 68), Randall 8 (Telfer 87), Nisbet 6, Campbell 6; Chilvers 6 (Loturi 58); White 7 (Grieves 87), Hale 7 (Samuel 68).

Subs not used: Hamilton, Grieves, Brophy, Smith, Nightingale.

Referee: Iain Snedden

Attendance: 18, 399

Man of the match: Connor Randall

More from Ross County

Connor Randall in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Connor Randall says Ross County must draw on home traits to end year-long wait…
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Don Cowie plotting another managerless challenge against Hearts
George Harmon was forced off injured against Dundee. Image: SNS
Don Cowie: Ross County defender George Harmon facing lengthy injury absence - whatever ruling…
Ross County's Noah Chilvers in action against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.
Noah Chilvers says Ross County are starting to click but believes there is 'a…
Ross County's Akil Wright celebrates as he scores to make it 3-3 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie questions penalty call in Ross County's dramatic 3-3 draw with St Johnstone
James Brown in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
James Brown targets early points haul to help Ross County avoid more survival drama
Akil Wright celebrates netting against Dundee. Image: SNS
Don Cowie backs Akil Wright to make further strides at Ross County
George Harmon was forced off injured against Dundee. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Don Cowie provides George Harmon injury update
Akil Wright heads Ross County ahead against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS.
Ross County's Akil Wright hails response since crushing loss to Rangers
Celebrations for Ross County after Jordan White's penalty makes it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Ross County 2-0 Dundee: Three talking points and Don Cowie reaction after first league…

Conversation