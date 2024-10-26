Jordan White aiming to rediscover Ross County DNA on return to home action

Jordan White believes Ross County’s home form can still provide the platform for a successful season.

The Staggies are back at Victoria Park to face Kilmarnock today, which is followed by the visit of Hibernian on Wednesday.

County have picked up five of their seven Premiership points so far in Dingwall, which follows a similar trend to their form last season.

While the Staggies’ wait for a first league away win since last September continues, forward White insists it is crucial to keep racking up points in the Highlands.

White said: “We probably just feel comfortable at home, and take the shackles off a wee bit more.

“I know we haven’t had the best start away – not winning yet in the league – but I don’t think that’s ever in our heads.

“I’ve never thought about that going on to the pitch, and at times we have been unlucky not to win.

“There have been different circumstances. That’s something we need to address obviously, but we can still build a good season on our home form and take it from there.

“You could be in trouble if you weren’t winning at home.

“I’ve had both sides of it, and you’ve got to take the good with the bad, but first and foremost you’ve got to work hard.

“I think that’s the DNA of Ross County – working hard, and not making it easy for teams.”

Big week coming up for Staggies

County suffered a bruising 3-0 defeat to St Johnstone last weekend, which saw them fall to 10th in the Premiership table.

Manager Don Cowie admitted it was a below-par showing, in which his side ended the game with nine men.

That will mean County must make do without defender Eli Campbell and midfielder Charlie Telfer for the visit of Killie.

White is relishing the challenge of atoning, adding: “That’s football. It happens at times, and you’re going to have ups and downs throughout the season – that’s just the nature of the beast.

“Things didn’t go our way on Saturday, but we’ve got three big games coming up in a week – two at home – so we’re looking forward to playing in them.

“We’ve had results like that before, even this season, and we’ve bounced back.

“We obviously don’t want them to happen too often, but we’ve got three big games coming up in a week. It’s a chance to put it right.”