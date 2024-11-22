Ross County’s Josh Nisbet feeling benefits of working with specialist striker coach Scott Chickelday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County’s Josh Nisbet feeling benefits of working with specialist striker coach Scott Chickelday

The Australian international has been working with coach who helps English Premier League stars as he seeks to sharpen up for the Dingwall club.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County midfielder Josh Nisbet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Josh Nisbet spent some of the international break getting expert striker tips – now the Ross County midfielder is setting his sights on hitting the net against Motherwell.

The Australian midfielder, who joined the Staggies on a three-year contract this summer from Central Coast Mariners, had short trips to London and Rome with his brief break from the cut and thrust of the Scottish Premiership.

However, before that, he dedicated time to looking at where he needs to improve as he seeks to get on the scoresheet for the first time for ninth-placed County.

Nisbet collected some tips from specialist striker coach Scott Chickelday, who has helped England star Ollie Watkins and Liverpool’s Harvey Elliot.

Chickelday has been an academy coach at Tottenham and Queens Park Rangers. He also coached at English side Billericay Women and Orlando Pirates in South Africa. His stock is high and attracting attention from top pros.

When asked about that experience, Nisbet said: “He’s worked with some top athletes, and if I’m getting that level of coaching, I hope it will help me.

“That experience, and his tips and advice, will hopefully really help my game, and hopefully I can go and implement that.

“We were really working on my finishing and the trajectory of my shots, so hopefully it will help me score.”

Striker coach Scott Chickelday. Image: Shutterstock

Nisbet is determined to ‘kick on’

The Dingwall side have failed to score in their last three games and go into the weekend on the back of a 3-0 defeat at Dundee United.

Nisbet reflected on where he feels he needs to improve. He said: “I still feel like I can dictate the game a bit better.

“Sometimes it’s almost like the game goes by me every now and then, and I want to get more goals and assists.

“We haven’t been doing too well in front of goal recently, and we haven’t been creating enough, so I feel like if I can keep my game at a decent level but add goals and assists, I can really kick on.”

Hard work needed to hit peak levels

Nisbet, who wasn’t selected for the Australia national team during the latest international break, explained why work came first this time before he enjoyed a short relaxing period.

He said: “I went to London for a bit of football, and then I went to Rome to switch off for a few days.

“At first, I did a few extras, then I relaxed to get ready for this week.

“If you want to reach the highest level you can, I feel like you’ve got to make sure you’re putting in extra work.

“I don’t really see it as extra work, because it’s all about improving.

“I want to get as high as I can in football, so putting in the extra work will definitely help.”

Ross County’s Alex Samuel’s goal against St Johnstone in September is the Staggies only goal from a substitute this season. Image: SNS.

Collective need to score more goals

Nisbet says there needs to be a collective effort in order to improve their ninth-placing standing in the Premiership.

He added: “We haven’t scored in the last three games, and that’s nobody’s fault but our own – and within that, not a single person but everyone.

“It’s definitely a focus of ours right now, and we will do whatever we can to make sure we get chances.”

Motherwell’s Australian forward Apostolos Stamatelopoulos celebrates after scoring against Hibs in October. Image: SNS

Aussie rivals reunited in Dingwall

Looking ahead to Saturday’s clash with Motherwell, there will be one familiar face in the ranks for Nisbet.

He said: “Motherwell have got good players, and the Aussie striker (Apostolos Stamatelopoulos) who is back fit now – it will be good to see him.

“Back in Australia he was at my rival club, so we spoke a few times.

“We just call him AP. He’s a really good guy and it will be good to see him.

“Motherwell have done well this season, but not too many teams have done well coming up to us, so that’s what we want to continue.

“It would be great to get more points away, but it’s so important to get points when you’re at home.”

Conversation