Aberdeen will only hit their peak at end of Jimmy Thelin’s three-year masterplan, says Leighton Clarkson

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson warns in-form Aberdeen will continue to improve under boss Jimmy Thelin, only hitting their peak after three years.

That is ominous for Aberdeen’s Premiership rivals – but great for the Red Army.

Under Thelin, the Reds have stormed to an 11-game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign, with 10 wins.

Aberdeen are level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic, although the Parkhead club hold a superior goal advantage.

Former Liverpool star Clarkson reckons this is just the beginning of the Dons’ rise under the Swede, who is following a three-year masterplan.

And by 2027, Clarkson reckons Thelin’s Dons will really be flying high.

He said: “I think we can get better as we’re still adding bits to the tactical side.

“The manager always says he has a three-year plan and wants us to do things bit by bit.

“Hopefully at the end of the three years, we’re at our peak.

“Obviously we’re doing well now, but we have to learn more about how he wants to play against teams.

“Hopefully the manager is still here in three years’ time – that would be a great sign.

“He’s come in and lit the place up. He delivers meetings nearly every day and is very big on the tactical side.

“The manager is detailed and he’s a calm character.

“He makes the subs at the right time and they usually impact the game.”

Aberdeen’s remarkable resurgence

Aberdeen and Celtic are both in the midst of 20-game unbeaten Premiership runs stretching back to last season.

The Dons have not lost a Premiership match since a 1-0 defeat away to Dundee on March 13 under then interim boss Peter Leven.

Clarkson, 23, said: “For us it’s a case of trying to stay consistent, pick up as many points as we can, and further down the line we’ll see where we are.

“We are on a good unbeaten run going back to last season and credit for that run starting has to go to Pete (Leven).

“I wouldn’t say we were down and out, but we were fearing the worst – but Pete came in and changed the whole mindset.

“He got us playing some decent football.

“After that last loss to Dundee, there were a lot of harsh words spoken, we took it on board and the reality of it all kicked in.

“After that we kicked on, started showing what we are as footballers.

“The gaffer then came in over the summer and has carried that on – and having Pete still here (as assistant first team coach) has helped with that.

“In terms of unbeaten records, when I was at Blackburn we went on an 11-game unbeaten run.

“I wasn’t getting a kick because the team won nine and drew two to sit second in the league – so I couldn’t really go into the manager’s office to ask why I wasn’t playing.

“That was a tough period for me playing-wise, but I saw during those 11 games that everyone is on a high.

“This last six or seven months here have been similar, everyone is loving it.

“The confidence is high.”

Dons out to break winless run in Paisley

Aberdeen face St Mirren on Saturday in the first of three away games in eight days.

They also travel to Hibs and Hearts in Edinburgh next week before hosting Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday, December 4.

Paisley is not a happy hunting ground for Aberdeen, who have failed to win away to St Mirren in the Premiership in eight previous visits.

The Dons have lost five and drawn three – with the last away league win at St Mirren coming in December 2018.

Clarkson said: “In the past couple of seasons we’d have been going to St Mirren, thinking: ‘This is going to be a sticky game’ and it still is.

“But we’re going into it knowing the way we want to play, knowing the squad we’ve got.

“We feel we’re going down there in full force.”

Reuniting with a former team-mate

Clarkson will come up against former Aberdeen team-mate Killian Phillips in Paisley.

Phillips is currently on a season-long loan at St Mirren from Premier League Crystal Palace.

St Mirren have an obligation to buy the 22-year-old next summer.

Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan from at Aberdeen from Crystal Palace.

Clarkson said: “Killian is a great lad who everyone liked when he was here.

“He’s a great player, too – he’s got size and energy – so it’s going to be a great battle.

“We still keep in touch a little bit. I spoke to him a couple of months ago and before that when he signed for St Mirren.

“We all thought he did really well for us in what was a difficult time for the team.

“It will be nice to see him – but hopefully after the game when we’ve won!”