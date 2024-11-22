Aberdeen will only hit their peak at end of Jimmy Thelin’s three-year masterplan, says Leighton Clarkson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen will only hit their peak at end of Jimmy Thelin’s three-year masterplan, says Leighton Clarkson

Midfielder Clarkson discusses the remarkable rise of Aberdeen - from being faced with a potential relegation battle in March to pushing at the top of the Premiership table.

By Sean Wallace
Leighton Clarkson at a snowbound Cormack Park ahead of the clash at St Mirren. Image: SNS
Leighton Clarkson at a snowbound Cormack Park ahead of Aberdeen's clash at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson warns in-form Aberdeen will continue to improve under boss Jimmy Thelin, only hitting their peak after three years.

That is ominous for Aberdeen’s Premiership rivals – but great for the Red Army.

Under Thelin, the Reds have stormed to an 11-game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign, with 10 wins.

Aberdeen are level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic, although the Parkhead club hold a superior goal advantage.

Former Liverpool star Clarkson reckons this is just the beginning of the Dons’ rise under the Swede, who is following a three-year masterplan.

And by 2027, Clarkson reckons Thelin’s Dons will really be flying high.

Aberdeen star Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen star Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

He said: “I think we can get better as we’re still adding bits to the tactical side.

“The manager always says he has a three-year plan and wants us to do things bit by bit.

“Hopefully at the end of the three years, we’re at our peak.

“Obviously we’re doing well now, but we have to learn more about how he wants to play against teams.

“Hopefully the manager is still here in three years’ time – that would be a great sign.

“He’s come in and lit the place up. He delivers meetings nearly every day and is very big on the tactical side.

“The manager is detailed and he’s a calm character.

“He makes the subs at the right time and they usually impact the game.”

Leighton Clarkson braving the cold at snowbound Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Leighton Clarkson braving the cold at snowbound Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s remarkable resurgence

Aberdeen and Celtic are both in the midst of 20-game unbeaten Premiership runs stretching back to last season.

The Dons have not lost a Premiership match since a 1-0 defeat away to Dundee on March 13 under then interim boss Peter Leven.

Vicente Besuijen (L) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Vicente Besuijen (L) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Clarkson, 23,  said: “For us it’s a case of trying to stay consistent, pick up as many points as we can, and further down the line we’ll see where we are.

“We are on a good unbeaten run going back to last season and credit for that run starting has to go to Pete (Leven).

“I wouldn’t say we were down and out, but we were fearing the worst – but Pete came in and changed the whole mindset.

“He got us playing some decent football.

“After that last loss to Dundee, there were a lot of harsh words spoken, we took it on board and the reality of it all kicked in.

“After that we kicked on, started showing what we are as footballers.

“The gaffer then came in over the summer and has carried that on – and having Pete still here (as assistant first team coach) has helped with that.

“In terms of unbeaten records, when I was at Blackburn we went on an 11-game unbeaten run.

“I wasn’t getting a kick because the team won nine and drew two to sit second in the league – so I couldn’t really go into the manager’s office to ask why I wasn’t playing.

“That was a tough period for me playing-wise, but I saw during those 11 games that  everyone is on a high.

“This last six or seven months here have been similar, everyone is loving it.

“The confidence is high.”

Dons out to break winless run in Paisley

Aberdeen face St Mirren on Saturday in the first of three away games in eight days.

They also travel to Hibs and Hearts in Edinburgh next week before hosting Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday, December 4.

Paisley is not a happy hunting ground for Aberdeen, who have failed to win away to St Mirren in the Premiership in eight previous visits.

The Dons have lost five and drawn three – with the last away league win at St Mirren coming in December 2018.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the win against Dundee. Image: SNS.

Clarkson said: “In the past couple of seasons we’d have been going to St Mirren, thinking: ‘This is going to be a sticky game’ and it still is.

“But we’re going into it knowing the way we want to play, knowing the squad we’ve got.

“We feel we’re going down there in full force.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Reuniting with a former team-mate

Clarkson will come up against former Aberdeen team-mate Killian Phillips in Paisley.

Phillips is currently on a season-long loan at St Mirren from Premier League Crystal Palace.

St Mirren have an obligation to buy the 22-year-old next summer.

Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan from at Aberdeen from Crystal Palace.

Killian Phillips whilst on loan for Aberdeen goes up against Kilmarnock’s Liam Donnelly. Image: SNS.

Clarkson said: “Killian is a great lad who everyone liked when he was here.

“He’s a great player, too – he’s got size and energy – so it’s going to be a great battle.

“We still keep in touch a little bit. I spoke to him a couple of months ago and before that when he signed for St Mirren.

“We all thought he did really well for us in what was a difficult time for the team.

“It will be nice to see him – but hopefully after the game when we’ve won!”

