Ross County’s Noah Chilvers fearless and ready to showcase his talent at Celtic Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Noah Chilvers fearless and ready to showcase his talent at Celtic Park

The creative midfielder is determined to make an impact against Brendan Rodgers' unbeaten Premiership leaders in Glasgow.

Ross County midfielder Noah Chilvers maintains possession during a recent Premiership match against Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall.
Noah Chilvers has made 14 appearances this season for Ross County. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Ross County midfielder Noah Chilvers aims to use Parkhead as a stage to showcase what he’s capable of against Scottish champions Celtic.

The 23-year-old former Colchester United playmaker is fast becoming a key creator for Don Cowie’s Staggies – and would love to score his first County goal in Glasgow’s east end on Saturday.

Facing Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops on their own turf could make some first-timers break out in a cold sweat.

Ross County midfielder Noah Chilvers arriving on a recent matchday, wearing his club tracksuit, carrying his mobile phone and wash-bag.
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Ross County’s Noah Chilvers. Image: SNS.</span></span>

However, Chilvers has confidence in his own ability – and that of a team which ran Celtic close in a 2-1 league loss in Dingwall in October.

He said: “Everyone knows Celtic are a top side. We expect an extremely tough game, like we had against them here. We’ll take the positives from that game and learn from it, having come so close.

“We will have to all be at our best, raising our games 10-15% to be able to compete.

“Whatever Celtic side shows up, we know we will have to be at our best.

“It’s exciting. I want to play against the best teams to test myself and to show how good I know I can be as a player.

“These games are always going to be big occasions.

“For me, it’s not about going there with fear about who we’re playing against, it’s more excitement for having the chance to show what I’m really about – that’s what I’m looking to do.

“The mindset is very much that this is a stage we want to shine on. We want to show we’re as good as we believe we are.”

Chilvers, who pulled the strings in a 2-1 victory over Motherwell to move ninth last week, knows County will have to make the most of any opportunities that fall their way.

He said: “Celtic are at a level where you really must concentrate. We do our due diligence on every team we play.

“We will look at their strengths and weaknesses. They have fewer (weaknesses) than the other teams, but we will look to put our stamp on the game and see where we can cause them problems.

“We have confidence in ourselves that we can cause them problems. If we don’t believe that, there is no point showing up. We will give it a real go.”

Chilvers was a top transfer target for County in the summer, and he is delighted to test himself in Scotland’s top division following his move from English League Two.

With a lack of pre-season, Chilvers was playing catch-up, but he’s moving in the right direction.

Catching up on County team-mates

He added: “When you sign for a new club, you want to hit the ground running straight away.

“That’s what I planned to do, but when you’re behind fitness-wise and you miss pre-season, it is always tough. You’ve got to catch up.

“It has been frustrating at times, because I want to play football and show everyone what I can do. Thankfully I am starting to do that, and I want to keep improving.”

Now the County number 10 wants to follow the example of eight-goal forward Ronan Hale, and Josh Nisbet, who netted his first goal against Motherwell, having provided the assists.

Chilvers desperate to open account

Chilvers, who bagged 24 goals in Colchester career over 198 games, said: “The missing part of my game at the minute is goals, but I know they will come.

“I just need to keep getting into good positions. I was unlucky on Saturday when the Motherwell goalkeeper Aston Oxborough made a good save.

“Ronan is a natural finisher, so when the ball dropped to him at the weekend, there was never any doubt that he was going to slip the ball away.

“Josh also scored with a great finish, so I’ll try and chip in with goals, starting on Saturday hopefully.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group .

Conversation