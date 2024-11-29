Caley Thistle’s Adam Mackinnon keen to lead by example despite being only 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Adam Mackinnon keen to lead by example despite being only 21

The former Ross County starlet will look to knock Cove Rangers out of the Scottish Cup this weekend.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Adam Mackinnon points towards team-mates in their 3-1 League One defeat at Dumbarton on Octobet 26, 2024.
Inverness midfielder Adam Mackinnon. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle midfielder Adam Mackinnon is relishing the chance to show maturity beyond his years at the Inverness club.

The 21-year-old former Ross County youngster was snapped up by former ICT manager Duncan Ferguson this summer as the club adjusted to life in League One.

With Inverness in administration, the team are biting into a 15-point deduction, boosted by back-to-back wins over Cove Rangers and Alloa Athletic.

This Saturday sees a switch of focus to the Scottish Cup as the Caley Jags return to the Balmoral Stadium to face Paul Hartley’s Cove – a few weeks after Mackinnon and Keith Bray earned a 2-1 league victory.

Isle of Lewis-born Mackinnon, who made six appearances for Premiership County, has several team-mates still in their teens, including 18-year-olds Bray and Calum MacLeod, and Calum MacKay, Ethan Cairns and Matthew Strachan, who are 19.

The squad has also recently been boosted by under-18 players Sam Reid, Sam Thompson and Leo Walker.

ICTFC midfielder Calum MacLeod looks to play the ball forward in a Premier Sports Cup tie against Bonnyrigg Rose in July 2024 at the Caledonian Stadium. Inverness Caledonian Thistgle were 3-0 winners.
ICT’s Calum MacLeod is 19-years-old. Image: SNS.

‘Up to me to show what I’ve got’

Mackinnon believes the more experienced players such as captain Danny Devine and Charlie Gilmour are helping the youngsters develop – and he aims to play his part too.

He said: “It is a young dressing room, but we’ve been better recently. Hopefully we can carry on the momentum and the older boys can help the younger players.

“That’s what we’ve been doing in training and in games.

“We’ve needed to rely on them a bit, so it is up to players like me to step up.

“I’m still considered young, at 21, but it is up to me to show what I’ve got. I want to prove that on the pitch.”

Inverness had to strike back from a Mitch Megginson goal down to win at Cove this month and had keeper Musa Dibaga to thank for a penalty save when it was still 1-0.

Tough test expected in Aberdeen

Mackinnon explained that he’s expecting another testing afternoon in Aberdeen as they seek to reach round four of the Scottish Cup.

He said: “It’s going to be another hard game. We edged it 2-1, although we were the better team.

“Hopefully we can put in the same kind of performance. It will be hard, but hopefully we can get the win.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Adam McKinnon in action at Arbroath in October 2024.
Adam McKinnon in action for Inverness at Arbroath in October. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Musa Dibaga’s (penalty) save was a key moment against Cove. That’s what happens in football. That win pushed us on in the next game when we beat Alloa.

“After Saturday’s game (at Queen of the South) being called off, we’re looking forward to this one.”

Inverness need to kill off opponents

Mackinnon, who can switch to any midfield role, is satisfied with the quality of football the team are playing – but believes they need to kill opponents off when in front.

He added: “We have the players to play good football. We have the quality, and we just need to show it more often and throughout 90 minutes.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher pictured at training, wearing his black ICTFC training top.
Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS.

“Hopefully we can show more quality and score more goals. In some games. we have to try and get a two or three-goal cushion when we can rather than winning by one goal here and there.”

Team responding well to Kellacher

Head coach Scott Kellacher replaced Ferguson when administrators BDO showed the former Everton interim boss the door in October.

Mackinnon reckons the long-time Inverness coach is making an impact, and the players are responding.

He said: “The manager is a character and he’s trying to get the best out of us.

“In recent weeks, that’s worked. It is up to us to keep that going and making sure we continue to have the right attitudes.

“We also must keep our feet on the ground and keep winning games.”

