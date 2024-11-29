Caley Thistle’s Adam Mackinnon keen to lead by example despite being only 21

Caley Thistle midfielder Adam Mackinnon is relishing the chance to show maturity beyond his years at the Inverness club.

The 21-year-old former Ross County youngster was snapped up by former ICT manager Duncan Ferguson this summer as the club adjusted to life in League One.

With Inverness in administration, the team are biting into a 15-point deduction, boosted by back-to-back wins over Cove Rangers and Alloa Athletic.

This Saturday sees a switch of focus to the Scottish Cup as the Caley Jags return to the Balmoral Stadium to face Paul Hartley’s Cove – a few weeks after Mackinnon and Keith Bray earned a 2-1 league victory.

Isle of Lewis-born Mackinnon, who made six appearances for Premiership County, has several team-mates still in their teens, including 18-year-olds Bray and Calum MacLeod, and Calum MacKay, Ethan Cairns and Matthew Strachan, who are 19.

The squad has also recently been boosted by under-18 players Sam Reid, Sam Thompson and Leo Walker.

‘Up to me to show what I’ve got’

Mackinnon believes the more experienced players such as captain Danny Devine and Charlie Gilmour are helping the youngsters develop – and he aims to play his part too.

He said: “It is a young dressing room, but we’ve been better recently. Hopefully we can carry on the momentum and the older boys can help the younger players.

“That’s what we’ve been doing in training and in games.

“We’ve needed to rely on them a bit, so it is up to players like me to step up.

“I’m still considered young, at 21, but it is up to me to show what I’ve got. I want to prove that on the pitch.”

Inverness had to strike back from a Mitch Megginson goal down to win at Cove this month and had keeper Musa Dibaga to thank for a penalty save when it was still 1-0.

Tough test expected in Aberdeen

Mackinnon explained that he’s expecting another testing afternoon in Aberdeen as they seek to reach round four of the Scottish Cup.

He said: “It’s going to be another hard game. We edged it 2-1, although we were the better team.

“Hopefully we can put in the same kind of performance. It will be hard, but hopefully we can get the win.

“Musa Dibaga’s (penalty) save was a key moment against Cove. That’s what happens in football. That win pushed us on in the next game when we beat Alloa.

“After Saturday’s game (at Queen of the South) being called off, we’re looking forward to this one.”

Inverness need to kill off opponents

Mackinnon, who can switch to any midfield role, is satisfied with the quality of football the team are playing – but believes they need to kill opponents off when in front.

He added: “We have the players to play good football. We have the quality, and we just need to show it more often and throughout 90 minutes.

“Hopefully we can show more quality and score more goals. In some games. we have to try and get a two or three-goal cushion when we can rather than winning by one goal here and there.”

Team responding well to Kellacher

Head coach Scott Kellacher replaced Ferguson when administrators BDO showed the former Everton interim boss the door in October.

Mackinnon reckons the long-time Inverness coach is making an impact, and the players are responding.

He said: “The manager is a character and he’s trying to get the best out of us.

“In recent weeks, that’s worked. It is up to us to keep that going and making sure we continue to have the right attitudes.

“We also must keep our feet on the ground and keep winning games.”

