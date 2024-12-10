Ross County boss Don Cowie reveals key area for bolstering in January transfer window

Ross County boss Don Cowie is setting his sights on a winger to bolster his squad in the January window.

The Staggies, who are eighth in the Premiership, face a massive match away to basement side Hibernian this Saturday, with the gap of just three points.

County have just emerged from successive 5-0 and 3-0 defeats against Celtic and Rangers, and are in need of a win to avoid being dragged into trouble.

Players could be heading for exit

Cowie, in his first full season as the Dingwall club’s manager, said he’s always assessing ways to strengthen his pool going into the second half of the campaign.

He said: “We’re always evaluating the squad and looking to try and improve. You have to do that.

“We don’t want to stand still and always want to get better.

“I’d definitely like to have a wide player as an option. That’s one area that we’ve identified as a club that would give us something different.

“Within that, we have quite a big squad, so there might be players who would like to go and play elsewhere. Those conversations will take place and then we might have players to come in to replace someone.

“We always have an eye on that and having conversations with people within the club in terms of what we can do.

Cowie had spoken recently about the potential of bringing winger Jay Henderson back from his loan spell at Championship side Ayr United, but it’s expected that the 22-year-old will remain at Somerset Park.

Conversations will become ‘intense’

The Victoria Park gaffer believes honest dialogue is the best plan when it comes to planning for the winter window.

He said: “I don’t think I’ve ever had someone that just says they want to leave, but you have honest and open conversations.

“I’ve said previously that I would never stand in anyone’s way if it would help their career and give them that platform to go and play regular football.

“I’m sure those conversations will become more intense over the next couple of weeks as we get closer to the start of January, because we can only start 11 and have nine subs. We’re carrying a few more than that right now.

“When those conversations come, we’ll deal with them.”

Amissah signing adds vital cover

The Staggies manager, meanwhile, spoke for the first time about the capture of German goalkeeper Jordan Amissah on a short-term deal.

With number one Ross Laidlaw sidelined for up to 10 weeks with a knee injury, 23-year-old Amissah has come in having played for Guiseley, Spennymoor Town and Burton Albion after joining Sheffield United in 2o21.

The former Schalke and Borussia Dortmund youth player never made the breakthrough with the Blades, but his experience elsewhere was a factor for Cowie.

He said: “It was important we moved quickly for Jordan and that is no disrespect to Logan Ross, but he has never played at Scottish Premiership level and the scrutiny it brings.

“It was important to being in another keeper with more experience in football age-wise. At this time of year, it has to be a free agent.

“Jordan was available, and we did a bit of homework, and I’ve been really impressed with him so far from him on the training pitch.

“He looks like a really good addition to the group.

“We need healthy competition between Jordan and Jack Hamilton.

“Ross Laidlaw is going to be out for eight-to-10 weeks. It was important for us to have that position covered. Jordan creates that.”

