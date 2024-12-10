CCTV appeal to trace three men in connection with break-in near Inverness

Police have released CCTV images of three men they wish to speak with in connection to a break-in near Inverness.

Detectives are investigating a housebreaking in the Croy area, which occurred on August 3 between 3.05pm and 3.20pm.

Nothing was taken from the property, located near the B9091, but officers are keen to trace those responsible.

Initial inquiries revealed that five men were seen in the area around the time of the incident.

Four months later, detectives are now appealing for three of these men to come forward to assist with their investigation.

CCTV images and descriptions of the trio have been released today.

Detective Constable Dugdale, from Inverness Police Office, said: “I would urge the men pictured or anyone who may recognise them to contact us.

“If you have any information about this incident, please get in touch as soon as possible”.

Inverness police release descriptions and images of three men

The first man is described as between 30 to 40 years old, of medium build with short, dark-coloured hair.

He was wearing a grey hooded top with a black Under Armour logo, dark-grey shorts and trainers.

The second man is believed to be around 30 years old and of medium build.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, a black sweatshirt, a crossbody bag, jeans and trainers.

The third man is described as being between, 20 and 30 years old and of medium build with short, brown hair.

He was wearing a black tracksuit top and shorts with dark-coloured stripes, black trainers. He also wore sunglasses and had a crossbody bag.

Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts and who can assist officers is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1378 of 4 August 2024.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.