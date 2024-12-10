CCTV appeal to trace three men in connection with break-in near Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CCTV appeal to trace three men in connection with break-in near Inverness

Detectives have released images and descriptions of the trio.

By Michelle Henderson
CCTV images of two men at the rear of a van.
Police have released CCTV images of three men they wish to speak with about a housebreaking in the Croy area. Image: Police Scotland.

Police have released CCTV images of three men they wish to speak with in connection to a break-in near Inverness.

Detectives are investigating a housebreaking in the Croy area, which occurred on August 3 between 3.05pm and 3.20pm.

Nothing was taken from the property, located near the B9091, but officers are keen to trace those responsible.

Initial inquiries revealed that five men were seen in the area around the time of the incident.

Four months later, detectives are now appealing for three of these men to come forward to assist with their investigation.

Image of man in black walking across the green.
Police are eager to speak with three men about the incident, which took place back in August. Image: Police Scotland.

CCTV images and descriptions of the trio have been released today.

Detective Constable Dugdale, from Inverness Police Office, said: “I would urge the men pictured or anyone who may recognise them to contact us.

“If you have any information about this incident, please get in touch as soon as possible”.

Inverness police release descriptions and images of three men

The first man is described as between 30 to 40 years old, of medium build with short, dark-coloured hair.

He was wearing a grey hooded top with a black Under Armour logo, dark-grey shorts and trainers.

The second man is believed to be around 30 years old and of medium build.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, a black sweatshirt, a crossbody bag, jeans and trainers.

The third man is described as being between, 20 and 30 years old and of medium build with short, brown hair.

Van drives past Croy which sits on the left.
The housebreaking took place at a property off the B9091 in Croy on Saturday, August 3. Image: Google Maps.

He was wearing a black tracksuit top and shorts with dark-coloured stripes, black trainers. He also wore sunglasses and had a crossbody bag.

Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts and who can assist officers is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1378 of 4 August 2024.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.

